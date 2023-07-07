Using radar, telephone and radio, officials watched and listened for 13 hours as the migrant ship Adriana lost power and drifted off the coast of Greece in a slowly unfolding humanitarian disaster.

As terrified passengers called for help by phone, aid workers assured them that a rescue team was on the way. European border officials, viewing aerial footage, were preparing to witness what was sure to be a heroic operation.

However, The Adriana capsized and sank in the presence of a Greek Coast Guard ship last month, killing more than 600 migrants in a maritime tragedy that was shocking even for the world’s deadliest migration route.

Satellite images, sealed court documents, more than 20 interviews with survivors and officials, and a burst of radio signals transmitted in the past few hours suggest the scale of the deaths was preventable.

Dozens of coast guard officials and crews monitored the ship, but the Greek government treated the situation as a police operation, not a rescue. The team that was dispatched included four masked gunmen from a special operations unit of the coast guard.

Greek authorities have repeatedly said that the Adriana was sailing to Italy and that the migrants did not want to be rescued. But satellite images and tracking data obtained by The New York Times show that the Adriana had been adrift for the past six and a half hours. And in sworn testimony, survivors described passengers on the ship’s upper decks crying out for help and even trying to jump aboard a commercial tanker truck that had stopped to provide drinking water.

Aboard the Adriana, the approximately 750 passengers descended into violence and despair. Every move threatened to capsize the ship. Survivors described beatings and panic as they waited for rescue that would never come.

The sinking of the Adriana is an extreme example of a longstanding confrontation in the Mediterranean. Smugglers in North Africa shoehorn people into shabby boats, and passengers hope that if things go wrong, they’ll be taken to safety. But European coastguards often postpone rescues for fear the aid will encourage smugglers to send more people. And as European politics has shifted to the right, every ship that arrives is a potential political flash point.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece, defended the coast guard during recent remarks in Brussels, calling its critics “deeply unfair.” The sinking has drawn rare public criticism from European Union officials, who had kept quiet as Greece toughened its stance on migrants.

Nine Egyptian survivors were arrested and charged with smuggling and causing the shipwreck. In sworn testimony and interviews, survivors said many of the nine brutalized and extorted passengers.

But interviews with relatives of the accused indicate that at least one of the men had paid a full fee of more than $4,000 to be on the ship. Collectively paying up to $3.5 million to smuggle into Italy, immigrants crowded into the Adriana in what survivors recalled was a hellish class system: Pakistanis at the bottom; women and children in between; and Syrians, Palestinians and Egyptians above. An extra $50 could win you a spot on the deck. For some, that turned out to be the difference between life and death. At least 350 of the passengers were from Pakistan, the Pakistani government said. Of them, 12 survived.

Hundreds of people, including women and small children, inside the ship did not stand a chance. They would have been turned upside down, thrown en masse against the ship as the sea poured in.

Near the end, Kamiran Ahmad, a Syrian teenager one month shy of his 18th birthday who was hoping to study in Germany, turned to his older cousin Roghaayan. From a migrant center in Greece, the older cousin recalled his words: “Didn’t I tell you we were going to die? Didn’t I tell you we were already dead?”

Kamiran’s body has not been located.

By: MATINA STEVIS-GRIDNEFF and KARAM SHOUMALI