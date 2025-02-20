It is a fact that Manchester City that was presented this Wednesday at Santiago Bernabéu is the worst team of Pep Guardiola in recent years, but that does not remain merit to the overwhelming exhibition of Real Madrid in the novel playoff of the Champions League. The whites, with a Kylian Mbappé finally stellar, passed over the ‘Skyblue’ towards the round of 16. In the end was a 3-1, but the feeling left by Ancelotti is that they would have scored the necessary goals. Such was the superiority shown in the lawn of the Bernabéu.

Immediately after the game in its web versions and this Thursday in the paper editions, the world press surrendered to the Real Madrid party and the final explosion of Kylian Mbappé, the great Madrid signing of the summer, while being surprised by the poor Performance of the former powerful Manchester City of Pep Guardiola, the latter especially in the English media.

How could it be otherwise, the French newspaper ‘L’Equipe‘He focused the brilliant white performance in the role of Kylian Mbappé, author of the three local goals in the Bernabéu. Under the headline ‘ole, ole, ole …’, very Spanish expressionthe Gallic newspaper praises his compatriot, from which he emphasizes that he was cheered when he was relieved by Carlo Ancelotti. «How far the doubts and difficulties of the start of the season seem. His signing for Real Madrid has been well digested and Kylian Mbappé has recovered all his power: his ball treatment scares the defenses and the public of Santiago Bernabéu has been conquered ».

In Germany, the newspaper ‘Bild“He puts special emphasis on the” failure “of Guardiola” before Real Madrid for the third time in four years. ” And as their French neighbors do focus their goal towards Mbappé, which “surpassed the PEP team with three goals,” in fact, thus titled its chronicle as soon as the Bernabéu encounter ends: “Mbappé 3 – City 1».









The same lines followed the analysis of the Italian ‘Gazzetta dello Sport“, which on a tragic day for the football of his country for the elimination of Atalanta, Milan and Juventus remained that” the magic of Mbappé “, because he signed” three magical goals, “he crushed the City.

The Italian newspaper does not let the French striker received a “deserved ovation of the Bernabéu”, but also that “the distance that separates Real Madrid from Manchester City at the moment is is currently An abyss that Kylian Mbappé dug with his sensational hat-trick».

In Portugal, ‘Ball‘Use two blunt words: “Exhibition” and “Humillation”. With the first, it refers to Mbappé’s performance in which it is its new house since the summer (“Mbappé stratospiphic exhibition to take Real Madrid to the round of 16”), and with the second to the “game of the white team in the Bernabéu ».

The Brazilian ‘O Globe“Appeals” Champions League’s mythical nights at Santiago Bernabéu “, which this time had a very clear protagonist. «This Wednesday, Everything was Kylian Mbappé», Sentence.

In Argentina, ‘Olé‘He went beyond the praise and recalled that he does not so much Kylian Mbappé was discussed in the Bernabéu for the version he showed in the first part of the season. «About six months ago the landing of French occurred, who had been criticized not to appear in the decisive duels of the white team. And now what will they say …“

For the Argentine newspaper «it is difficult to find the words to describe what has been lived on the night of Santiago Bernabéu. Mbappé dazzled in the Bernabéu and was the great architect of the rally of Carletto and his people ».

England Atiza the City: «Real Beicho»

In the same line is pronounced ‘The Athletic‘, which does not understand how Madridists could doubt Mbappé. «Real Madrid’s fans were waiting for a night like Kylian Mbappé. It may seem strange to say that when French has 28 goals in all competitions and has marked in seven consecutive games in the Bernabéu ».

In England the newspapers go a little further than the rest, because being Manchester City a team from there in addition to the praise to Mbappé there are many criticisms of the performance of the ‘Citizen’ team and his coach, Pep Guardiola.

So ‘The Guardian‘He says that «Guardiola had asked his team to at least give a scare to Bernabéu; Instead, it was they who They were exposed to a terrible truthwearing an empty and tormented look ».

On its sports cover, the ‘Daily Mirror“He explains that” a ‘hat-trick’ of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé humiliated Guardiola “and recalls that it is the first time that he does not exceed the group stage (and the playoff with the new format) since the Catalan coach He took the team’s helm in 2016. «Manchester City suffered a collapse in Madrid».

«Mbappé gives Pep A real beating After the Erling KO (Haaland), the Sports section of the ‘Sun‘, which the headline illustrates with a photograph of the City of City Cabizbajo.

For the ‘Daily Star“Manchester City” collapsed in Madrid and his dream died at the hands of Mbappé. ” Thus says the entradilla that accompanies the headline “Pep leaves out.” As a curious fact, this newspaper qualifies the French striker of Real Madrid author of the three white goals as «Serial murderer».

Even more forceful is the ‘Daily Express‘In its sports pages. “A Mbappé hat-trick destroys the City and PEP touches background” title to qualify what he considered a “wild night.” Adds that «Guardiola could not find answers while his City was erased from the map in Madrid ».