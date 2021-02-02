At last it is a reality. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition It already has a release date and fans of the Shepard trilogy are in luck. Electronic Arts has confirmed that it will be on May 14 when we can relive (or live for the first time in the case of the new crew of the Normandy) one of the most beloved adventures of all time. We can do it with resolution 4K, 60 frames per second and many other improvements. In that sense, This is how the graphics of Mass Effect have changed from the original to the remastering, thanks to some captures that the North American company has shared and that are going viral on Twitter.

The original Mass Effect has been updated the most from a visual standpoint BioWare actually utilized an AI upscale program to update all the textures in all 3 titles both in size and qualityhttps://t.co/mwaJgOclnr pic.twitter.com/xvw8Dequ6P – Nibel (@Nibellion) February 2, 2021

As you can see in the screenshots of the previous tweet, shared by the popular insider Nivel, on the left you have a original Mass Effect image (2007) and to the right its corresponding remastering in the Legendary Edition (2021). Below you can also see a second comparison that highlights one of the visual novelties of the remaster: the new light effects. In the first we see Thane in Mass Effect 2 as he was in the original game. On the right we have the same frame but with the new effects already introduced, providing a more cinematic touch.

– weapon rebalanced + better Mako controls pic.twitter.com/ZtPEUqTuyB – Nibel (@Nibellion) February 2, 2021

The best moments from Mass Effect that we can’t wait to relive in its remastering

This has been only the first phase of reveal about Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, but it is expected that in the next few dates we will see more materials about the remastering of Shepard’s trilogy. It is of special interest to see more about the first of the installments of the saga, which is the one that has had the most facelift, although the three games continue to use Unreal Engine 3. It has also been confirmed, within the visual improvements, that the iconic face of the Shepard woman in Mass Effect 3 it will now be the default skin for the first two games as well.