Last Saturday, June 19, in the corresponding match of day 9 in the Western Conference, Austin FC inaugurated its stadium in Major League Soccer by hosting San Jose Earthquakes in the goalless draw.
Just last June 16, the venue hosted its first international match, when the United States women’s national team faced the Nigerian women’s team in an international friendly.
They were 20,738 viewers those who filled the Q2 Stadium for the opening game at home of the Austin FC and they even showcased their first pregame typhus that pays tribute to the history and culture of the city of Austin in Texas.
The team responded to its audience and managed to equalize the match against the San Jose Earthquakes that comes from having a better tournament, and the duel remained even with entertaining plays that threatened to break zero on the scoreboard.
John gallager: “It was an electric night. It was incredible. From every opportunity, every little pass, every good moment, you could feel them.”
“That is something special. I know they have been working very hard to achieve it. I know that the whole team is ready and it is a bit sad that we go away with a draw, because we pressed a lot, they sang so hard and we wanted to give them more. But as we have I said, this is just the beginning. We are going to make this a fortress, we are going to make this a place where no one wants to play here. “
– Diego Fagundez on the zero draw.
Even the Argentine coach of the rival team, Matías Almeyda, gave his congratulations to the club on the achievement of beginning its history with the spectacular property.
“I want to congratulate the Austin fans. It was a soccer show. I enjoyed watching and being a part of it. I liked the stadium and how the fans supported their team. It was a day of soccer joy. Long live soccer.”
The renowned actor and Oscar winner, Matthew McConaughey, was at the height of the great occasion with a bright green suit and set the atmosphere in the stands prior to the match.
After 10 dates in the Western Conference, the Green team is in the 10th position with only 9 points, the product of two victories, three draws and four defeats, in its presentation in the North American championship, only one point away from the knockout zone.
