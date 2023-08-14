We are heading to our holiday destination and suddenly the GPS of the mobile shows the route with an orange or red line, when before it appeared in green. We have encountered traffic retentions, which have been accurately marked by apps such as Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze. How can they so reliably predict the speed of traffic or the presence of traffic jams? The answer lies in the users themselves and in the information they send, sometimes unknowingly, to these services.

Google Maps: AI and user data. The application of maps Google is undoubtedly one of the most popular among users: on the occasion of its 15th anniversary in 2020, the company announced that it was already used by no less than 1 billion people around the world. To find out the state of traffic, it offers two options: the first is to explore the map without the need to indicate any route or displacement (for this, the traffic layer must be active, yes); and the second is to choose a destination. In both cases, a color code indicates the density of cars on the road: if it shows green, there are no traffic jams, in orange there is a medium density, and the redder the traffic, the slower it is.

To find out, it is based on two types of information. In the first place, and thanks to artificial intelligence and techniques of machine learninganalyzes the historical traffic patterns on the roads: this analysis can show, for example, that on the M-40 in Madrid, vehicles normally circulate at a speed of 100 km/h between 10 and 11 in the morning, but only at 60 km/h between 8 and 9. Then, it combines all that knowledge with the information that it sends to it in real time every smartphone that you are currently on the road, and that shows where you are, the speed at which you are driving, etc. All anonymously.

Apple Maps: Alert Siri. iPhone users have the iPhone app installed by default. maps from Apple, characterized by its simple interface, in the sense that it shows much less information at a glance than Google Maps (although that information is also there, you just have to search for it). This occurs with road traffic monitoring, which does not appear by default: to access this service you have to select car or satellite navigation and set a route. Thus, it shows the sections with fluid traffic in blue, the slow ones in yellow and the traffic jams in red.

In addition, if a driver encounters any problem on the road (traffic jam, accident, obstacle…) that is not marked on the map, they can notify them immediately using Siri and their voice by saying something like “Hey Siri, there is a problem.” accident”. In this way, it is not necessary to touch the mobile device at all. The information sent to Apple’s servers is completely anonymous and is not associated with the identity of the user, ensuring their privacy.

A very interesting detail regarding the functions of this app: with the next Maps update (which Apple will launch this fall), users of an electric vehicle will be able to check the availability of charging stations in real time, filtered by charging network. or by connector type.

Waze: voluntary users. More than 150 million people use the Waze app as the main GPS from their mobile every month, according to data from the tool itself. And of all of them, 50,000 have become volunteers who actively collaborate with the tool so that the maps are up-to-date and can display traffic jam and accident warnings by indicating a route or, simply, when exploring a map. Thus, every time a community member sends a report through the app, it is received by one of the volunteers in their city (known as map editors), who update it in real time.

