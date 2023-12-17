'There is room at the bottom' It has become one of the most popular series in recent years in Peru, as it always achieves an ostentatious rating that keeps it in first place in tune. The writers, aware of the enormous number of fans, are preparing a big 'bomb' for the last episode of season 10, as is customary at the end of each year. The long-awaited finale of 'AFHS' is scheduled for this Friday, December 22, with the highly publicized wedding between Joel and 'Patty', played by Erick Elera and Melissa Paredes, respectively.

This situation has generated anguish among followers, as there is speculation whether or not Joel will give the long-awaited “yes” to 'Patty'. In the most recent episodes, it has been shown that she does not feel love for the food delivery girl, since her heart beats harder for him. Macarena Montalbánwho on the same date and place will be marrying 'Mike' Miller. What will be the final outcome? Regarding that, a TikToker has leaked some images of the recordings of the last episode of the series and here we show them to you.

What images from the last episode of 'At the bottom there is room' were leaked on TikTok?

The owner of the TikTok account @isak.salazar revealed some images of the recordings that are taking place in the Lurín district, in Lima, Peru. In them, the Gonzales bus is shown arriving at Joel and 'Patty's wedding.

We can see 'Jimmy' (played by Jorge Guerra) getting out of the vehicle along with his fiancee Dolores (Dévora Merino). Both wear elegant suits appropriate to the occasion. In addition, Don Gilberto (Gustavo Bueno), 'Pepe' (David Almandoz) and 'Tito' (Lázló Kovácks) were also observed inside the transport

Doesn't Joel feel love for 'Patty', in 'AFHS'?

The relationship between Joel and 'Patty' is one of the most beloved by fans of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', but everything indicates that 'Charito's son is in love with Macarena (Maria Grazia Gamarra). Since he got the results of the premarital talks, his mind is obsessed with 'Maca'. In a conversation with Félix, he recalled the kiss they shared last season, while he was struggling to overcome his separation from Fernanda de las Casas. Furthermore, when trying to write his wedding vows for 'Patty', he couldn't get Macarena out of his mind.

On the other hand, Diego Montalbán's sister has also been considering Joel and would have similar feelings. This raises the possibility that the wedding between the 'fish face' and 'Patty' in the final chapter will be stopped by the presence of the blonde, who will also marry 'Mike' (Joaquín de Orbegoso) on the same day.