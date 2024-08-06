One of the main agitators of the racist riots that have shaken the United Kingdom in recent days is Tommy Robinson, an anti-Muslim activist, serial disinformation campaigner, founder of ultra-nationalist organizations and convicted several times for crimes such as harassing an immigrant minor and a journalist. But Robinson himself considers himself an honest informant. “I feel like I’m two days away from being sentenced to death in the United Kingdom for doing journalism,” he said after one of his trials to Alex Jones, an American communicator at the head of the far-right hoax channel InfoWars. Jones was convicted for repeatedly and self-interestedly spreading the idea that the Sandy Hook massacre, where 20 children were killed, was a farce. This Sunday, Robinson went to InfoWars again to explain that “the civil war in England has already begun,” Jones’ wordsThe expression “civil war” applied to the United Kingdom had been used a few hours earlier by Elon Musk, who assured on his own social network that it was “inevitable.”

Jones and Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) have been stirring up xenophobic hatred on Musk’s platform X for a week, ever since the multiple stabbings last Monday in Southport that claimed the lives of three girls, and of which a 17-year-old boy, born in Cardiff (capital of Wales) to a family of refugees from Rwanda, is accused. They have not been the only ones. Moments after the tragedy was reported, the global machinery of lies was set in motion, which parasitizes the permissiveness of the networks. And in Musk’s case, he has their support, harshly criticized by Keir Starmer’s Government. “There is no justification for comments like that,” said a Downing Street spokesman about the tycoon’s tweet. “If you are inciting violence, it does not matter if it is on-line or if it is offline“, he added and announced a high-level meeting with the platforms.

Disinformation specialists know perfectly well how this response was orchestrated, which took advantage of a xenophobic sowing that has lasted for years. In the first hours after the multiple murder, the main hoaxes accusing a Muslim immigrant reached 27 million viewsaccording to the work of specialist Marc Owen Jones. His analysis of how disinformation spread shows a pattern that repeats itself over and over again during these crises that reach global relevance, through the so-called amplification trumpet: the first account that invented an Arabic-sounding name as the murderer of the girls did not have many followers, from there it jumped to a fake news website and, shortly after, the influencers of hoaxes managed to reach millions of people. “In 24 hours, [Marc Owen] Jones was able to gather and publish a map of the key accounts that had spread disinformation. If Musk cared, his team could have done the same. We have a right to think he doesn’t care.” Alan Rusbridger criticisedformer editor of the British newspaper The Guardian.

The study of this episode helps to create an X-ray of a phenomenon that is repeated over and over again. Marc Owen Jones highlights that the same sequences and the same actors are observed as in other previous disinformation campaigns, such as the stabbing of a woman in Australia or the hoax about the 15 minute city. And just a few days ago, all of these accounts were spreading transphobic hoaxes against boxer Imane Khelif. They jump from one outburst of indignation to another until they provoke a permanent state of tension, in what hoax expert Renée DiResta calls the “industrial complex” of falsehoods, robust networks that activate their machinery as soon as they see the opportunity.

The information gap that occurs after a shock like the murder of the girls is a perfect opportunity: while the authorities remain silent (due to protocol or ignorance), the disinformation providers fill the gap with self-serving speculation or outright lies. The judge made public the identity of the alleged murderer to stop these rumours.

The Atlantic complicity between Alex Jones and Tommy Robinson is just the tip of the iceberg formed by two far-right agitators: half of the posts blaming a Muslim immigrant for the Southport attack came from the US, far from the English town, according to Channel 4 analysis. And a commotion broke out copy paste coordinated by numerous accounts that made the effort to spread the lie and the subsequent attacks against Starmer for criticising the “thugs” at the protests.

Each episode of spreading hoaxes is a wave that authorities and media try to combat, but there is a common undercurrent that stirs the sea against the coast. The same photo with the same hoax of the immigrant that the British saw reached the Spanish just a few hours later through the Telegram channel of the agitator Alvise Pérez. At the demonstration that Robinson called after the massacre, the attendees cheered him on shouting “Tommy to parliament.” Alvise, also convicted for his harassment of a journalist, could enter the Congress of Deputies, according to the latest CIS.

The structures involved in spreading these hoaxes have been taking advantage of their knowledge of the ecosystem of platforms and media to grease their machinery for years. We are not in 2016, when the world was surprised by the apparent sophistication of the campaigns orchestrated on Facebook or Twitter to try to generate electoral upsets. And yet, the situation is getting worse: as soon as Musk landed, he cut 80% of Twitter’s staff and swept away the teams in charge of ensuring the platform’s security and reliability. After the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, of the 100 most successful conspiracy theory posts on X, only five contained notes from the community refuting the false claim and together they obtained more than 215 million views, according to the Center for Combating Digital HateIn December 2023, Musk reinstated Alex Jones at X, despite his convictions for spreading terrible lies.

In a June report for the United Nationsdisinformation expert Claire Wardle warned of the different combinations of disinformation and hate speech that were becoming normalized on the networks because “they can have very serious and immediate impacts,” but also low-intensity ones because they cause “severe damage over long periods of time.” And she warned: “With hate speech, years of demonization and dehumanization can create the conditions under which genocides and other related crimes are more likely to occur. Similarly, with disinformation, a constant drip of conspiratorial thinking (…) can undermine trust in institutions.” And she quoted linguist Susan Benesch, founder of the Project against dangerous speech“As people come to accept a moderately dangerous message, they also become slightly more likely to accept an even more dangerous one. Thus, the usual social barriers against violence are eroded as increasingly dangerous discourse begins to saturate the social context.”

