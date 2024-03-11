lArms imports into Europe almost doubled in the last five years due to the war in Ukrainewhich has allowed the United States to strengthen its leadership in the global arms trade, according to a report released this Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

The study, which compares the periods 2014-18 and 2019-23, also reveals that For the first time, France overtakes Russia as the second largest exporter in the world, whose arms sales have been reduced by half.

Although global arms trade shrank by 3.3% in the last five years, the conflict in Ukraine caused purchases to rise by 94% in Europe, which increased its dependence on the United States (from 35% to 55% of the volume). total acquired).

“With many orders for high-value weapons, including almost 800 fighters and combat helicopters, European weapons imports are likely to remain at a high level,” explains SIPRI, highlighting the increase in demand for air defense systems.

Ukraine, first European and fourth world importer



The war in Ukraine has made this country the first European importer of weapons in the last five years and the fourth in the world, according to the SIPRI study.

At least 30 countries have supplied weapons to Ukraine since the start of the Russian military intervention in February 2022.

The United States, with 39%, was the main supplier, followed by Germany (14%) and Poland (13%).

The report highlights that, to expand Ukrainian military capacity, its suppliers have begun to ship long-range systems, and cites the 27 fighters donated by Poland and Slovakia and the commitment to do so from Belgium, Denmark, Holland and Norway, as well as missiles provided by France and the United Kingdom.

The United States strengthens its dominance, Russia retreats



In the last five years, the United States increased its arms exports by 17% and went from controlling 34% to 42% of the world total, supplying weapons to 107 countries.

The Middle East was the main destination for US sales (38%), followed by Asia-Oceania, with 31%. region of which for the first time in 25 years it became the main supplier.

Far behind the United States, as the second largest exporter in the world, is France, with 11% and whose sales increased by 47%, thanks above all to fighters sold outside Europe.

Russia, on the other hand, although it maintains 11% of total world sales, experienced a drop of 53% in the last five years and a reduction in the number of recipient countries: from 31 in 2019 to 12 in 2023.

“Russia's low volume of pending heavy weapons deliveries suggests that its arms exports are likely to remain well below the 2014-18 level, at least in the short term,” the study notes.

Only two other countries in the top ten increased their sales in 2019-23: Italy (sixth), with 86% more; and South Korea (tenth), with 12% more, while the rest (China, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Israel) suffered setbacks.

India, first world buyer



With an increase of 4.7% and almost 10% of the world total, India remains the leading buyer of arms, ahead of Saudi Arabia (8.4%), Qatar (7.6%), Ukraine (4.9%) and Pakistan (4.3%).

The study highlights that India's purchase of Russian weapons fell from 50% of its total imports (to 36%), something that had not happened since 1960-64; and that countries neighboring China such as Japan and South Korea have acquired more weapons in recent years (155% and 6.5% more, respectively).

The Asia-Oceania region was the main world importer, with 37% of the total; ahead of the Middle East (30%), Europe (21%), America (5.7%) and Africa (4.3%).

Decrease in imports in South America



The purchase of weapons throughout the American continent fell by 7.2% in the last five years, a drop that was 19% in South America.

France, with 23%, the United States (14%) and the United Kingdom (12%) were the main South American suppliers. while Russia did not make any important deliveries to the region in the last five years.

Despite the decrease in the area, Brazil – which accounted for 44% of the regional total – increased its imports by 26%.

EFE