The 15th day of the Clausura 2022 tournament, which took place in the middle of the week, has ended, so there are only two days left before the regular phase ends and the final phase begins with the playoffs and Liguilla.
At the moment, after 15 dates, the Tuzos de Pachuca remain leaders of the general classification with 35 points, followed by Tigres UANL with 32 points, followed by Puebla with 26 points and Cruz Azul with 24 units.
These teams are the ones that occupy the first four places to ensure a direct Liguilla, that is, to have a guaranteed place in the quarterfinals. By the way, only people from Hidalgo and Monterrey have their place secured.
While, from Chivas, Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis, who register 20 points and are in eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively, they could aspire to a feat of getting into the Liguilla positions.
From place 5 to 12 they are fighting for a playoff ticket, so far, the only team that has no chance mathematically is FC Juárez, because with 11 points with six to go they are not enough to even sneak in.
For their part, Rayados, Atlas, América, Chivas, Necaxa, Atlético de San Luis, Pumas and León are the ones that have the best chance of sneaking into the ‘Fiesta Grande’ directly and, in turn, are the ones that have the most chance they have to be in the playoffs.
On their own, Toluca, Santos, Tijuana, Mazatlán and Querétaro will try to add as many of the remaining six points to reach a playoff position.
After 15 dates, the French striker from the San Nicolás de los Garza team, Andre-Pierre Gignac He is at the top of the individual scoring championship with 11 goals in his account, followed by the Argentine attacker, Nicholas Ibanez of the Tuzos and the Uruguayan striker of the Rays, Rodrigo Aguirreboth with nine annotations.
