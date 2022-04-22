The #GeneralTable!!

so goes the #GritaMéxicoC22 in the absence of 2 days to conclude the #RegularPhase:

Where is your team?

Sign up now at https://t.co/PigIFB93t5 and receive a $400 gift! ? https://t.co/zKScgtX1Wh pic.twitter.com/lrZe4VEMmq

– Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 22, 2022