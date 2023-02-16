It is not new nor does it only take place in Spain. The phenomenon of the squatters (which is usually written with ‘k’ to differentiate them) has existed in Europe for at least seven decades. These are gangs that take over homes – almost always unoccupied – giving them access to people who have nowhere to live. in exchange for money.

But the phenomenon has not ceased to worry society, to take turns contrary to the laws and to maintain validity. And recently, He jumped back into the light hand in hand with two Colombians.

It is about a couple of brothers who ran an important gang of “squatters” in Barcelona and its surroundings. On many occasions his helpers and his victims were also Colombians.

The Mossos d’Esquadra, the Catalan police, broke up the mafia in what they called the Squatter case and arrested those responsible, after following in their footsteps for several weeks through interception of their phones.

The gang operated in a similar way to many of them. Once inside the houses, the owners of the houses or apartments begin an ordeal to get them out, because legal loopholes make it difficult to expel. Squatters take advantage of laws designed to protect the most vulnerable and can remain in someone else’s home for more than a year while the legal path to remove them is completed.

People “squat” the place directly or go to gangs that make their way easier. In these circumstances there are several victims: those who pay in a desperate situation to live in someone else’s place and the owners who see their property invaded.

And there are several ingredients that intermingle to find the imperfect recipe for “squatting.”

📢 Without legislation, there is Squatting! The demonstration today in Escalona has a simple claim, legislation that protects the residents of the squatters. Enough of insecurity in our neighbourhoods, we want real measures that give owners and neighbors peace of mind. https://t.co/OEcNLUQq7V pic.twitter.com/SWPUVDcT1k – My Safe Neighborhood (@barrio_seguroES) February 4, 2023

Squatter case



The Squatter case is an illustrative example. The gang led by the Colombian Plinio and his brother José “squatted” dozens of apartments since March 2020, when the pandemic broke out.

It was the solution for many Colombians who did not meet all the requirements that they are asked to rent: payroll (when on many occasions they are looking for work or are informal), papers (when on many occasions they do not have them), a salary that demonstrates that they have the ability to pay the rent (when the month is strange ending debt-free). And, of course, the payment of sums that are in heaven.

The needy explained to Plinio what they wanted. “My mommy is looking for a room; I don’t know if suddenly you have one out there,” the police heard a man tell him in one of the conversations he intervened in August 2022.

The Catalan police dismantled the mafia and arrested the ‘squatters’ responsible

Plinio and his team then got down to work and found what they were asked for. They had to be empty assets and preferably from real estate banks and investment funds.

I usually found them in internet applications. And it is that there is a whole market of “squatting”which is advertised in Facebook groups, ads on the networks and even on second-hand pages.

Once the site was chosen, Plinio and his assistants broke the lock and installed a new one, in a quick and accurate maneuver. If it was necessary to take charge of the supplies, they would do so (in fact, one of the accusations against him is fraud of electricity). And they organized the “fronteadoras”.

The “fronteadoras” are women, almost always with children, who “squat” the houses during the first days to avoid eviction. In the case of Plinio’s band, they used to be Colombian.

They are the ones that show their faces initially, the ones that seem vulnerable, the ones that cannot be kicked out. And they received a sum for their role that they had learned well: they had to say that they had been cheated, that they were there with their children, They had nowhere else to go. They should not allow anyone access or give further explanations. If it was necessary to make the children cry, they did it.

there is no homogeneity

nor alignments in

the procedures

In addition, they were in charge of “word of mouth”, of getting clients. And after the first days of “squatting”, they left and gave way to customers.

The leaders of the gang “leased” and “sold”. According to the Mossos d’Esquadra, there were four types of rates: “rental” of a room (from 200 to 300 euros per month) or of an entire apartment (from 500 to 900 per month); “sale” (a single payment of 4,000 to 5,000 euros); and negotiation with the bank or investment fund to leave the house in exchange for a sumwhich ranged between 6,000 and 10,000 euros.

Sometimes, they “sublet” rooms in the same apartments to get more out of it. In the case of the man who was looking for a room for his mother, for example, Plinio offered him a three-room apartment for 800 euros.

The investigators clarify that not all customers knew they were entering a “squatted” apartment. And that they were people “with few resources, few roots and problems finding housing”, since many were in an illegal situation in Spain.

Sometimes, the squatters “sublet” rooms in the same apartments to get more out of it (reference image). Photo: Colombian Attorney General’s Office.

law in hand

Why is it so difficult to recover a “squatted” property?

Juan Manuel Campo Cabal, a Colombian lawyer residing in Spain, explains the legal labyrinth and warns that there is a great lack of coordination between the different territories of Spain in terms of action protocols. “There is no homogeneity or alignment in the procedures,” he says.

It explains that it can be dealt with criminally through two crimes depending on the type of housing. If it is a first residencea (where you live) or second residence (which you go to frequently, such as a farm or beach house where you go on vacation and weekends), it is about breaking and entering. If the property is empty, it is a question of usurpation of the property and has another criminal treatment.

In practice, the procedure can be delayed depending on the lawyer for the ‘squatters’ due to the workload of the judges

Since 2020, a couple of instructions offer the owner the possibility of requesting immediate measures before a judge.

“This means that the owner can appear before the police or an investigating judge, and prove that his home is being occupied and request precautionary measures,” explains Campo Cabal.

“If the judge agrees, he orders the police to proceed immediately to evict the squatters, but there is a possibility that it won’t because it considers any element that the squatters have provided, such as a false lease or a situation of precariousness or special humanitarian protection because, for example, there are minors or the disabled.”

In such circumstances, one would have to submit to a full legal procedure until the judicial decision ordering the eviction of the property is issued, which can take more than a year.

The “squatters” they tend to look for empty properties because trespassing is a minor crime which is punishable by a fine (unless there is intimidation or violence, which implies one to two years in jail). They monitor the property for a while to see if there is movement and look for clues such as mailboxes with letters. When they make sure that no one is there, they enter the house.

“They are usually advised by lawyers who advise them to have a rental contract in hand that serves to claim that they are tenants,” explains Campo Cabal. Although it is invented, it is usually respected because it can only be distorted before judges.

In no case should the owner cut the services (would commit a crime of coercion) or change the lock (burglary).

Now, by civil means, there has been an express procedure since July 2018, which allows suing the “squatters” and sending them notifications even if they are unidentified. Eviction can occur in a few days and it generally happens with the presence of regional social services in case there are vulnerable and needy people. In that case, the process could be lengthened.

“In practice, the procedure can be delayed depending on the lawyer for the squatters due to the workload of the judges,” explains Campo. “The ratio in Spain is not favourable,” he adds.

The same 2018 law excludes assets owned by banks, real estate companies, investment funds or any other commercial or for-profit company. “That is why they are the favorites of the squatters”says Campo Cabal.

The problem of “squatters” in Spain has created groups that fight them and political discussions of all kinds. Photo: Carlos Cueva – EL TIEMPO archive

Politics and platforms



The problem of “squatters” in Spain has created groups that fight them and political discussions of all kinds.

In June 2021, for example, the Platform for People Affected by the Occupation was born, which promotes a change in the housing law and promotes rallies in front of Congress. Its leaders are “squatted” homeowners.

Furthermore, the Internet is full of private advertisements offering to expel squatters.

On the other hand, there are also groups that are in favor of the occupation, in line with the fight against evictions. This is the case of the Tenants Union, with a left-wing and anti-capitalist ideology.

And it is that another ingredient that is added to the mix is ​​politics. Those who are against the “squatters” are related to the right and they are more lax in the face of evictions.



The radical right-wing party Vox, for example, demands tougher sentences and requests that state forces be able to remove the squatters without a court order.

United We Can (UP), from the extreme left, relates the problem to the right to decent housing and is more benevolent with “squats.”

And the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE, in power) sees that its interest in reforming the law is not advancing at the expected pace. He aspired to determine that the term of eviction of a squatter not exceeding 48 hoursbut with the first stone that has stumbled is with its government partner, UP.

While the political parties oppose the agreement, the police continue with their work. Now he has revealed details about the Colombian gang dismantled in November. The ringleaders are free with charges. Plinio is being investigated for usurpation of property, damages, fraud of electricity, crime against public health, fraud and criminal organization.

The Mossos d’Esquadra calculate that in just four months they earned almost 100,000 euros and attributes 12 occupations and 12 occupation attempts in the last four-month period of activities.

A phenomenon that was born in Europe in the middle of the last century as a desperate measure in the face of homelessness and the protest over unused goods has become a profitable business.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

FOR THE TIME

MADRID