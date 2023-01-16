Marcelo Flores has been considered one of the great promises of Mexican soccer for years, the player who belongs to Arsenal has tried to take steps forward in his career, already forming part of the Mexican team and also reaching professional soccer by signing this season for Real Oviedo on loan and after being ruled out by Mikel Arteta, who ultimately decided not to bet on the 19-year-old for the London team squad.
In little more than 6 months within the Asturias team, the winger has not had the expected performance, his pace has been very irregular and he has many more substitutions than starts, this already with two different coaching staff. The club has considered ending the loan at the time, however, after the change of strategist, Flores had a comeback with good football, which was slowed down after an injury and which once again casts doubt on his continuity within the team Iberian.
Despite this, Marcelo and his entourage are very clear that the player and his representative team close the door on leaving Real Oviedo in this winter transfer window, despite not having guaranteed minutes of play in the following four months. Thus, the footballer will once again seek to earn the trust of the coaching staff and have a greater impact within the team, since to date he has not scored goals and his numbers are limited to only one assist in 12 appearances.
