On Friday, September 3, the fourth date of the YPF Tournament begins, with clear leaders in both areas. In zone A, San Lorenzo is the only leader with three wins and 20 goals. In the first days, Las Santitas beat El Porvenir 8-2, Gimnasia 6-2 and Lanús 6-0. They are followed by Boca and Racing (with one less date) and Gimnasia, all with 6 points.
In zone B, the lead is shared by Independiente, River and UAI Urquiza, who lead the standings with nine units. On this date, one of the outstanding crossovers will precisely be that of River and Independiente, because they have the chance to take off.
In this note we will tell you how the fourth round of the YPF Championship is going to be played, and by which platform or channel you will be able to follow the matches.
How do you play the date?
Friday September 3
San Lorenzo vs Deportivo Español
11 am – Youtube, DEPORTV Facebook Live and the Contar platform.
Hurricane vs Villa San Carlos
3 pm – Youtube, DEPORTV Facebook Live and the Contar platform.
Saturday September 4
Gimnasia LP vs Defensores de Belgrano
10:30 am – DEPORTV screen
Independiente vs River
1:00 p.m. – Public TV
Sunday September 5
Communications vs LP Students
11 am – DEPORTV Facebook Live and the Contar platform.
Lanús vs Boca
13 hours – DEPORTV screen
Monday, September 6
Central vs UAI Urquiza
11 am – DEPORTV screen
Excursionistas vs Platense
1 pm – YouTube, Facebook Live DEPORTV and the Contar platform.
Racing vs SAT
15 hs – DEPORTV screen
