In zone B, the lead is shared by Independiente, River and UAI Urquiza, who lead the standings with nine units. On this date, one of the outstanding crossovers will precisely be that of River and Independiente, because they have the chance to take off.

In this note we will tell you how the fourth round of the YPF Championship is going to be played, and by which platform or channel you will be able to follow the matches.

This is how Date 4 of the YPF Women's Championship will be played.

Friday September 3

San Lorenzo vs Deportivo Español

11 am – Youtube, DEPORTV Facebook Live and the Contar platform.

Hurricane vs Villa San Carlos

3 pm – Youtube, DEPORTV Facebook Live and the Contar platform.

Saturday September 4

Gimnasia LP vs Defensores de Belgrano



10:30 am – DEPORTV screen

Independiente vs River

1:00 p.m. – Public TV

Sunday September 5

Communications vs LP Students

11 am – DEPORTV Facebook Live and the Contar platform.

Lanús vs Boca



13 hours – DEPORTV screen

Monday, September 6



Excursionistas vs Platense

1 pm – YouTube, Facebook Live DEPORTV and the Contar platform.

Racing vs SAT

15 hs – DEPORTV screen