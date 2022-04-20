The celebration of the fourth anniversary of PUBG Mobile was done with a great celebration in Mexico for the entire Latin American community. Within this event, content creators and professional players and teams were also awarded for their contribution to the game. These were all the winners.

In addition to making a showmatch between community players and esports teamsprizes were distributed to honor those who have been part of these four years of history of PUBG Mobile, which has managed to position itself as one of the most important mobile games in the world.

The winners were:

Pochinky’s voice: Jaguar70

Organization is Promotion of the Year: Stelacy

Best Cosplayer of the Year: PipePunk

Most Dedicated Influencer of the Year: Lupower

Best Esports Kit of the Year: Aton Esports

Technical Personnel of the Year: Team Queso

Best Rising Star: Ale Bosh

Most Trusted Teammate of the Year: Pasbog 2.0

MVP Pro Player of the Year: TQ Nitsu

Best Esports Team: Team Queso

Influencer who brought more laughter in the Year: El Mariana

Most Creative Influencer of the Year: Pipepunk

PUBG Mobile celebrated its fourth anniversary by rewarding its community | Source: PUBG Mobile

Likewise, the event had a test station so that the community could play inside the enclosure, as well as various activities for all attendees.

From its launch exclusively for the Asian market in 2018, to now four years later, PUBG Mobile is one of the fastest growing games with a consistently strong active player base.

After four years of activity and with a strong presence in our region, It is consolidated as one of the video games that have the most projection in Mexico and throughout Latin America.forming one of the most important areas of interest for its developer, as well as for its future plans both in the competitive scene and for casual players.

