European football has given us a weekend full of emotions and today in 90min we want to give you a summary of how the five major European leagues have finished, both above and below:
In Spain, the top part of the classification was decided a couple of weeks ago and the beauty of the last day was the three-way fight between Cádiz, Mallorca and Granada to save the category. Finally it was the Nasrids who have been relegated to the second division.
CHAMPION: Real Madrid
CHAMPIONS ZONE: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Seville
EUROPE LEAGUE: Betis and Real Sociedad
CONFERENCE LEAGUE: Villarreal
DECLINE: Granada, Levante and Alaves
Unlike what happened in the Spanish league, the impressive thing about the Premier League on the last day was Manchester City’s comeback in five minutes. Pep Guardiola’s team needed three goals with fifteen minutes remaining to become champions of England. Five minutes later they had already turned the score around and had ten left to defend the game with the ball. Scandalous end of the season at City of Manchester. Tottenham could with Arsenal and Leeds with Burnley.
CHAMPION: Manchester City
CHAMPIONS AREA: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham
EUROPE LEAGUE: Arsenal and Manchester United
CONFERENCE LEAGUE: West Ham United
DECLINE: Burnley, Watford and Norwich City
A decade later, Milan once again raised the Scudetto to the sky of its city. Against all odds, the Milanese beat Inter, Juve and Napoli, and with a squad inferior to that of their rivals, they won a league championship that they will soon forget. The final sprint of the Salernitana earned him to save himself and send Cagliari to series B.
CHAMPION: Milan
CHAMPIONS AREA: Milan, Inter, Napoli and Juventus
EUROPE LEAGUE: Lazio and Rome
CONFERENCE LEAGUE: Fiorentina
DECLINE: Cagliari, Genoa and Venice
The Bundesliga took it for a change for Bayern. The highlight of these last days is the goodbye of the one who has been the best player in the competition for practically the last decade. Robert Lewandowski says goodbye to the Bayern fans, while his representative assures that he will not continue and the club leaders that he will do so whether he likes it or not. Hamburg has half a foot in the Bundesliga.
CHAMPION: bayern
CHAMPIONS AREA: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt*
EUROPE LEAGUE: Union Berlin and Freiburg
CONFERENCE LEAGUE: Koln
DOWNHILL PLAY-OFF: Hertha Berlin vs Hamburg
DECLINE: Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Furth
* Eintracht plays Champions to win the Europa League
The most interesting thing about Ligue 1 was the Kylian Mbappé show. Moments before the last match of the season he announced his renewal with PSG and celebrated by scoring a hat-trick. He took the trophy of champion, top scorer and top assister of the competition.
CHAMPION: PSG
CHAMPIONS AREA: PSG, Olympique de Marseille and Monaco
EUROPE LEAGUE: Rennes and Nantes*
CONFERENCE LEAGUE: Nice
DECLINE: Saint Etienne, Metz and Girondins from Bordeaux
* Nantes plays in Europe to win the Coupe de France
