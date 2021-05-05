There are very few hours left for Resident Evil 8 is a reality and the first analyzes of the new installment of Capcom’s horror saga have already begun to come out, which once again has opted for the first person as it did with Resident Evil 7. You can read our analysis, where we have scored the title with an 8.1. While you wait for it to be officially launched, we will tell you how the Resident Evil Village first notes, which comes after having triumphed in the networks with characters like Lady Dimitrescu and that now must sign that media impact with a playable experience that lives up to expectations.
Without further ado we leave you with the first notes of Resident Evil Village by some of the main international media of the video game industry:
Game Informer – 93
GameSpot – 90
ScreenRant – 90
Wccftech – 90
We are Xbox – 81
The Gamer – 80
The Guardian – 80
VGC – 80
GamesRadar + – 70
At the time of writing, Resident Evil Village has a average score of 84 adding 34 different reviews. This figure gives us an amount slightly lower than that harvested by Resident Evil 7, which ended up stabilizing in the 86 points. Thus, as we discussed in our analysis, the new Capcom does things very well and other things not so well, which leaves us before a great video game, but that definitely does not sneak among the great exponents of the horror franchise. .
Remember that it will be this Friday, May 7th, when Resident Evil Village reaches Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and other platforms and you can experience for yourself the new installment of the mythical scary series.
Leave a Reply