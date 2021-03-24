After many weeks of trailers, news and details about It Takes Two, the new work of Josef Fares and Hazelight it is just a few hours away from seeing the light officially. Now the first reviews of the new from the also creator of A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons have begun to be published and the reception could not be better. In that sense, below we show you how the first notes of It Takes Two, which puts us in the shoes of a marriage that is going through a bad time and that, for some magical reason, has become a pair of dolls that must collaborate to overcome all kinds of challenges.

This is how the first notes of It Takes Two are being from some featured international media:

100 – GamesBeat

100 – GamesRadar +

95 – Game Revolution

93 – XGN

90 – Screen Rant

90 – The Gamer

80 – Push Square

80 – VGC

80 – Wccftech

As you can see, the notes are putting this long-awaited It Takes Two through the roof, which at the time of writing this article adds up to a 89 average on Metacritic with almost twenty different reviews recounted. By way of comparison, A Way Out was left with a 78 on this same platform, while Brothers: A Tal of Two Sons added a 90 on average. Thus, It Takes Two may not be able to outnumber Josef Fares and Hazelight’s first play, but it has started off on a very good foot.

Remember that it will be the next March 26th when It Takes Two comes to Xbox One (with improvements for Xbox Series X | S) and other platforms. It is a cooperative adventure and challenge video game, which invites us to play in the company of another person, either on the same console or over the internet.