Cannabis is legal in Germany and the first people are celebrating the new rules on intoxication. The police draw a positive conclusion on the first day of partial legalization.

The cannabis law has been in force in Germany since Easter Monday. Possession, cultivation and consumption are legal for adults with some requirements. The new freedoms were celebrated in Berlin: around 1,500 people gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate on the night of April 1st to “smoke weed” and light up joints. Overall, things remained very quiet in the Federal Republic.

Like the Berlin police at the request of IPPEN.MEDIA According to reports, there were no special incidents surrounding the first day of the Cannabis partial legalization. The meeting ended at approximately 1:30 a.m. Also in Munich everything remained quiet. In the afternoon there was a registered event called “Liberalitas Bavariae instead of the CSU ban error”. Around 40 people gathered in front of the CSU party headquarters in Munich-Schwabing. The satirical party Diepartei in Dortmund invited people to a similar “smoking session”.

56 people also attended an event in Leipzig. The meeting with the motto “For the consistent decriminalization of THC” passed without any disruptions. When asked, other major cities reported that there were no events or special incidents. That's how it stayed Hamburg, Frankfurt, Essen, Dortmund or Düsseldorf everything is quiet. There were no major problems in Cologne either. A police spokesman says some people were checked at a drug transfer point. They had the amount permitted under the new cannabis law with them – and were therefore not prosecuted. Amphetamines were also found in one person: a violation of the Narcotics Act and a corresponding criminal complaint.

Driving while stoned: few violations due to new cannabis law

According to initial findings, there were no significant effects of the new cannabis law in the rest of the Federal Republic either. However, some police departments reported driving under the influence of drugs. In Offenburg, Gotha and Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, adults under the influence of cannabis got behind the wheel.

With the entry into force of the Cannabis Act, the current limit of 1.0 nanograms of the hemp active ingredient THC per milliliter of blood serum still applies. Shortly before Easter, a commission of experts proposed a new limit of 3.5 nanograms. According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, this value is “conservative and corresponds to the effect of around 0.2 per mille of alcohol”. However, it will still take some time before the new limit comes into effect. First of all, the road traffic regulations (StVO) must be changed. (as)