Millionaires vs. National
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Millionaires vs. National
The first day in the semi-final phase of the League was defined.
The semi-final home runs of Colombian soccer were defined, which have a group of death, B, according to the draw that took place this Wednesday.
(You may be interested in: Analysis of the ‘group of death’: DIM, America, National and Millionaires)
Águilas Doradas had already secured first place for two dates and DIM remained top seed in group B thanks to its victory against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta, also this Wednesday.
The first date of the semifinals will be played between Sunday and Monday. The second, the weekend of November 19. The third, on the 26th. The second round will be on November 29 and December 3 and 7. And the definition of the title, the 10th and 13th of the last month of the year.
Group A
Golden Eagles
Tolima
Junior
Cali
B Group
Medellin
America
National
Millionaires
First date
Programming date 1 home run A
Sports Tolima vs. Junior
Deportivo Cali vs. Golden Eagles
Programming date 1 home run B
Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires
America vs. Medellin
*Days and times to be defined
