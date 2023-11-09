The semi-final home runs of Colombian soccer were defined, which have a group of death, B, according to the draw that took place this Wednesday.

Águilas Doradas had already secured first place for two dates and DIM remained top seed in group B thanks to its victory against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta, also this Wednesday.

The first date of the semifinals will be played between Sunday and Monday. The second, the weekend of November 19. The third, on the 26th. The second round will be on November 29 and December 3 and 7. And the definition of the title, the 10th and 13th of the last month of the year.

Group A

Golden Eagles

Tolima

Junior

Cali

B Group

Medellin

America

National

Millionaires

First date

Programming date 1 home run A

Sports Tolima vs. Junior

Deportivo Cali vs. Golden Eagles

Programming date 1 home run B

Atlético Nacional vs. Millionaires

America vs. Medellin

*Days and times to be defined

