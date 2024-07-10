In July 2023, Pokémon Sleep has finally arrived on mobile devices. Despite the strange premise of the title, this game has been a huge success. So far, more than 20 million people have downloaded this installment, and To celebrate this, as well as its first anniversary, The Pokémon Company has a couple of gifts for all users.

According to an official statement, All users of Pokémon Sleep will be entitled to a series of rewards to celebrate the first anniversary of this title. Here we find sleep points, Poké Cookies and more. As if that were not enough, a couple of special events will also be available.

It all starts with the Three New Poses event. Here, All players must sleep with their mobile device or Pokémon GO Plus+ accessory near their pillow. and, upon awakening, check the results of your sleep study and work with Professor Neroli to record the positions you discovered. If you perform the sleep study every day, you will increase the chances of discovering these three new positions:

Sprigatito’s Cuddle

Fuecoco semi-alert

Quaxly Sit

Next, we have the First Anniversary Party. Here, Trainers will be able to participate in the event from Monday, July 15, 2024, until Monday, July 29, 2024. During this event, users will have an increased chance of encountering Sprigatito, Firecracker, and Quaxly in the game. There will also be special quests where they can obtain Sprigatito Incense, Firecracker Incense, and Quaxly Incense.

Finally, we have the First Anniversary Early Gift Week. This event has already started and will be available until Saturday, July 13, 2024. Over a seven-day period, players will be able to earn up to 1,050 Dream Points as gifts. Those who log in during the distribution period will be able to receive these gifts by accessing the main menu and tapping the gift box icon found at the top right of the screen.

For its part, All those who log in until August 25, 2024will be able to obtain some of the prizes to celebrate the 20 million downloads

1,000 dream points

1 Seed Main Skill

1 Cluster of Dreams M

5 Poke Cookies

Remember, the celebration for the first anniversary of Pokémon Sleep It is already in development. In related topics, leak gives a date to the new Pokémon Presents. Likewise, this is what they would look like Pokémon Red & Blue like PlayStation 1 games.

Author’s Note:

This is an interesting way to celebrate all the fans. The concept of Pokémon Sleep It’s unique, and while it might not seem like it would be a success, this celebration is an example of how great the Pokémon property is.

Via: Official statement