SThe forest near Jüterbog in Brandenburg has been on fire for a week. And it will continue to burn for days to come. This has to do with the fact that the fire broke out on a former military training area. There is old ammunition in the ground, which is why the fire brigade cannot go to the fire. “You have to let it come,” said Brandenburg’s forest fire protection officer, Raimund Engel, laconically on Tuesday.

This allows the fire to eat its way into the landscape. Emergency services have tried to extinguish the flames from the air in the past few days. But that didn’t work. A freshening wind on Monday even meant that the area doubled within a few hours. Since then, 326 hectares have been affected – but the flames only flare up in a few places. Engel estimated the acutely burning area on Tuesday afternoon at ten hectares. Most of the rest has already burned down, partly trapped by fire.

The fire brigade put on a protective strip around the area; it is intended to prevent the fire from spreading further. However, authorities on Tuesday feared the flames would reach the strip later in the day. People have not been in danger so far, the military training area is far from any town. However, the flames cause great damage in nature. The area is designated as a nature reserve. According to experts, many trees that have grown over decades, numerous insects, but also other animals are likely to fall victim to the fire. Surviving animals would find their habitat destroyed.

The forest fire near Jüterbog is the biggest so far this year in Brandenburg – many smaller ones are already raging in other parts of the state. You also have to watch them, said the forest fire protection officer Engel of the FAZ. Nevertheless, the current situation does not make him nervous, it is unfortunately not unusual for the time of year. With its many pine forests, very little rainfall and sandy soil, Brandenburg is the country with the highest risk of forest fires. In northern Brandenburg, the highest level of forest fire danger has already been reached, in some other parts it is classified as high or medium.