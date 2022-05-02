After 17 days played in the regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament, the four invited to the quarterfinals (first four places) and the eight invited to reclassification (sites 5 to 12) were confirmed.
The final phase will start next weekend, Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May with two games per day.
1. Club Pachuca (38 points).
2. UANL Tigers (33 points).
3. Atlas (27 points).
4. America (26 points).
The dates and times of the reclassification will be announced next Monday, May 2, after the virtual meeting with the representatives of the participating clubs.
It should be remembered that the reclassification will be played in a single game in the stadium of the best-positioned team, away goals will not count and the tiebreaker criteria are penalty kicks.
