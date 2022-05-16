An error by the Federation in placing Tenerife B in the wrong position forces them to repeat the draw for the promotion playoff from Third to Second RFEF at 2:30 p.m. All pairings are invalid.

The Third RFEF puts an end this weekend. He will do it in Madrid and in a big way, deciding the last nine clubs that are promoted to the Second RFEF. These last days the regional playoffs have been played, facing the teams that were between second and fifth position. Eighteen representatives from all the territorial federations of Spain have come out of these local promotions and will fight for one of the nine tickets up for grabs. The Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas and Navalcarbón will be the stadiums in which all these great matches will be played on May 21 and 22 that have been decided today in a draw held by the RFEF.

The final 9 of the playoff

Saturday May 21

CD Alfaro – At. Tordesillas (Navalcarbon, 12:00 p.m.)

Quintanar del Rey – Almería B (City of Soccer, 12:00 p.m.)

At. Saguntino – Alcorcón B (City of Soccer, 7:00 p.m.)

Utebo – Escobedo (Navalcarbon, 7:00 p.m.)

Cartagena B – Loyalty of Villaviciosa (City of Soccer, 10:00 p.m.)

Sunday May 22

Utrera – Txantrea (City of Soccer, 12:00 p.m.)

Beasain – Llerenense (Navalcarbon, 12:00 p.m.)

Manacor – Ourense (City of Soccer, 7:30 p.m.)

Olot – Tenerife B (Navalcarbon, 7:30 p.m.)

playoff rules

In the draw held at the Ciudad del Fútbol in Las Rozas, the pairings were conditioned by trying to match the teams that finished in the best position in the League with those that were in the worst. In this way, if there is a tie after extra time, the club with the best position in the regular phase will be promoted to Second RFEF. In the event that the final is played between two teams with the same position in the League, promotion will be decided on penalties in the event of a tie.