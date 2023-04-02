This is how the fight to avoid relegation goes: Once Caldas still cannot win

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Envigado vs. Once Caldas
Dimayor. VizzorImage
Envigado vs. Once Caldas
Huila and Unión Magdalena, are in relegation positions after 11 dates.
Once Caldas got a point as a visitor against Envigado, but the risk of relegation remains latent for those led by Pedro Sarmiento, the first to take action on date 11 of the League.
The 0-0 loss this Saturday at the Polideportivo Sur is the fourth consecutive game without victories for Eleven, which has not been able to win since the change of coaching staff. It should be remembered that the team began the semester with Diego Corredor and then Elkin Soto was interim.
The recently promoted Boyacá Chicó, despite losing 1-0 against Santa Fe in El Campín, is still far from the red zone.
The other candidates for relegation will have activity between Sunday and Monday. The last game of the Sunday day will be key, the duel between Atlético Huila and Deportivo Cali.
In the event of a victory, the opitas would leave the red zone, leaving Alianza Petrolera in the relegation zone and Once Caldas and Cali at serious risk.
Unión Magdalena, the other team that would lose the category today, receives Águilas Doradas on Sunday. Alianza closes the day on Monday, visiting Junior in Barranquilla.
drop table
