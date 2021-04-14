Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section for its daily and global informative contribution on the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

When Dr. Guillermo Sequera first entered the Paraguayan prison of Tacumbú, in 2016, he was surprised when he came across a futsal field full of beds. “I said to myself: ‘well, they’ll be there to sunbathe,” he says, but the official who accompanied him took him out of his mistake: it was a cell. “It is not that the prisoners went there to rest, it is that there was no more space in the rooms inside,” says the epidemiologist, current director of the Paraguay Health Surveillance Center. With this example, he tries to describe the level of overcrowding that he found in this penitentiary, the largest in the country and with more than four thousand prisoners inside, despite the fact that its maximum capacity is around one thousand.

More information

The one in Tacumbú is the perfect example of prison conditions in Latin America and Central America, where overcrowding is the norm rather than the exception. This and the generally poor ventilation and sanitation conditions are the perfect breeding ground for one of the most dangerous ills on the planet: tuberculosis. So much so that a new study just published in the scientific journal The Lancet points to these crowded prisons as responsible for undermining much of the efforts to end this pandemic. “Frequently, they do not have the capacities or the conditions to guarantee the health of the prisoners,” explains Alberto García-Basteiro, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) and co-author of the publication. “The disease is transmitted more in conditions of poor ventilation, overcrowding, poor health care, poverty, HIV, lack of hygiene … All these risk factors are present in many prisons on the continent and are time bombs. for transmission ”.

Tuberculosis is an infection caused by a bacterium that usually affects the lungs and is transmitted between people through droplets generated in the respiratory system in patients with active disease. It is curable with the proper medication, but it is also fatal if it is not treated in a timely manner. In fact, until the arrival of covid-19 in 2020, it has always been referred to as the world’s deadliest infection: every year it kills more than a million people – in 2019 there were 1.4 million – and despite that for over a century a definitive cure has been sought, today there is no vaccine or drug that has managed to erase it from the face of the earth. Despite advances in research and increased international awareness and funding, in recent years the global incidence has decreased only at a rate of 1 to 2% each year.

Hundreds of gang members, swarmed during a police operation in the Izalco prison, in El Salvador, ordered by the President of the Government Nayib Bukele, on April 25, 2020. El Salvador Presidency / Reuters

In this context, the case of Latin America draws attention because it is the only continent where the numbers go up, instead of going down, as happens in the rest of the planet. To find out why, a team of 13 researchers led by the Department of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine set out to investigate. The answers are on the report pages The Escalation of the Tuberculosis Crisis in Latin and Central American Prisons. ”We partnered with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Ministries of Health to collect data on infections in incarcerated and non-incarcerated populations, and we found that the growth in cases in the region’s prisons more than offset the decline in the disease in the general population, ”sums up Jason R. Andrews, a Stanford physician and researcher, as well as one of the study’s lead authors. “In other words, the tuberculosis crisis in prisons is undermining national and regional control of the disease.”

The data show that since 2000 the incarcerated population in Central and South America increased by 206%, exceeding one and a half million people. This was the largest increase in the world, as the global average is 24%. During the same period, reported tuberculosis cases among mainland prisoners increased by 269%, the authors calculated. However, and given that the data has been better collected in recent years, the researchers looked at a shorter period, from 2011 to 2017, to find out exactly how many infections had occurred, and found that only in those eight years notifications quadrupled in Central America (from 538 to 2,489 cases) and more than doubled in South America (from 7,798 to 17,285 cases).

This is where the problem of overcrowding comes into play. Like the Tacumbú prison visited by Dr. Guillermo Sequera (also a co-author of this latest report), the vast majority of prisons in Central and South America are much more crowded than they should be: the average occupation in the entire region is 167%, according to World Prison Brief, the largest database on the population deprived of liberty. Overcrowding is particularly acute in countries like El Salvador, where prisons are operating at 346% of their capacity.

The incidence of reported tuberculosis cases among the incarcerated population since 2000 in Latin America increased by 269%

If one looks at the numbers of tuberculosis patients between the free population and the prison population, the differences are also huge: 11% of all reported cases in the region occur among inmates, who comprise less than 1% of the population of the continent. “Now in Tacumbú there are four thousand people, three or four times more than what corresponds, but if you see how many enter and leave at the end of the year …”, laments Sequera. “Most enter a month, three, six … If you are going to do a census, there are three thousand people now, but if you do it of the people who have passed through there in a year, you will find five times more. It is a spectacular place for the spread of diseases, as well as a school of violence ”.

This epidemiologist, in fact, published another investigation in December 2020 focused on Paraguayan prisons in the context of a country where the indicators are the same as 20 years ago. “The prison is, proportionally, the one with the largest number of patients and then, when I search the community, the infected are those who were imprisoned or their relatives; those who go to prison catch the bacteria and spread it throughout the community, ”he explains. Andrews brings his experience in Brazil, where he observed the same transmission chain as in Paraguay. “Our work in Brazil has shown that there are very high rates among those released up to seven years after their release, so the true magnitude of the impact of prisons on the epidemic is even greater,” he says.

A matter of human rights

The ease of contracting tuberculosis or other diseases in Latin American prisons is not just a public health problem, but a human rights issue. “When I see the conditions, I see a human rights problem, here I take off my doctor’s gown,” says Sequera, who has spent more than five years visiting these centers and evaluating their health problems. “We can detect early and do tests before an inmate enters or leaves … But only with that we will continue to maintain the problem of overcrowding, poor nutrition, criminal cases that last a long time by the state bureaucracy …”.

The study published in The Lancet warns that incarceration has serious social and public health consequences, and puts people at greater risk of mental, chronic and infectious diseases such as covid-19, HIV and hepatitis C, among others. “If I want a healthy society, I have to have healthy prisons,” says Sequera, who advocates expanding the concept of citizen security to include health-related issues.

The number of pretrial detainees represents more than 36% of the incarcerated population in the Americas

The long-term solution will be political, the researchers maintain, because it involves measures such as reducing the prison population, something that has already been done in many countries in response to covid-19 with success: the UN estimates that the release of more than 700,000 prisoners has been authorized in the world during the pandemic. “It will be difficult to control tuberculosis and other infectious diseases if we continue to imprison more and more people,” predicts Andrews. The study authors, in line with numerous human rights organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, argue that incarceration should be considered a last resort and that alternatives such as restorative justice approaches should be available instead. “Reducing the number of pretrial detainees, who represent more than 36% of the incarcerated population in the Americas, is one of many ways to reduce the population that is at higher risk of contracting this and other infectious diseases,” advises the study.

In April 2020, just when covid-19 reached the category of a global pandemic, HRW made an appeal to ask that the prisons be cleared to prevent outbreaks of this disease, which in fact is transmitted the same way as tuberculosis. At that time, he warned that one of the factors that contribute to this overpopulation is the high number of people in preventive prison in many countries. For example, in Paraguay, more than 77% of all incarcerated people are awaiting trial, as indicated by the Institute for Crime and Justice Policy Research. In Haiti, this figure is 75%; in Bolivia, 70%; and in Venezuela, 63%. For its part, Amnesty International denounced that the prison population in general has been “forgotten” in the plans to combat the pandemic.

Other conflictive points that aggravate the problem are the recent increase in the length of prison sentences in some countries and the criminalization of drugs, which contributes to this increase in incarceration: only in Brazil, the number of prisoners for possession and trafficking of narcotics increased by 345% between 2005 and 2013. “It is imperative that the international community, and the Latin American community in particular, become aware of this problem, study it in depth, quantify it well and establish urgent measures”, requests the Dr. García-Basteiro. “Multisectoral measures are needed from the health sector, infrastructure, prison policy, justice, etc., to alleviate this health and human rights crisis among people deprived of liberty.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.