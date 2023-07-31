The Colombian Women’s National Team led by Nelson Abadía is becoming a sensation abroad and is very close to getting a place in the round of 16 of the World Cup, after the 2-1 victory against Germany.

One of the key figures has been Manuela Vanegas from an offensive point of view. and this Sunday he scored his seventh goal dressed in tricolor.

“First, very happy. This is awesome, the people who cheered us on for 90 minutes… This is for everyone Colombiafor my family, for all those who contributed”, declared Vanegas at the end of the game.

At just 22 years old, she began her career with Formas Íntimas and played in the first Colombian women’s league with Envigado, when that team made an agreement with her home club. She then went through Huila and Medellin before jumping to Spain, where he played first for Espanyol and now for Real Sociedad.

Hector Vanegas, Manuela’s father spoke with the EL TIEMPO network soccer team and indicated that he and his family were in the municipality of Copacabana, Antioquia – on the outskirts of Medellín – watching his daughter Manuela’s game.

“For us it was something very big because for us whenever there is a still ball we hope that Manuela can convert knowing that we have very good headers,” she said in a live broadcast.

When asked about the moment of the goal, he explained that the emotion is great and that when it happened they looked at each other in the house because they were all waiting for it. The celebration was hugging each other.

She also indicated that the family was already able to contact her and congratulate her, expressing their affection and pride

