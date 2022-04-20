Originally intended to debut in February of this year, Volition made the decision to delay the new Saint’s Row until August, this in order to get more time to polish the game and offer us the best possible experience. Now, this title has returned with a new broadcast where we were told how extensive its customization system will be.

As in previous installments of the franchise, Saint’s Row It will offer an extensive customization system, although for this title, it has been expanded quite a bit. Of course, you’ll be able to customize the type of clothing your character wears, and regardless of whether you choose to play as a male or a female, the game will let you wear whatever clothing you prefer regardless of gender. Of course, there will also be different outfits like firefighters, wizards, golfers and much more.

In addition to clothing, you can also customize the physical appearance of your character. From his muscles, to his hair and even the possibility of using some type of prosthesis. Of course, there will also be other traditional elements such as hair, beards, facial features, and so on. Each of these elements has its own default settings, although it will also be possible to modify them to your liking with bars and sliders.

Additionally, the player’s vehicles can also be customized with all sorts of styles and options. As you could already see in the presentation, it is possible to create any type of vehicle that suits your own style. Of course, the aesthetic aspect is one of the most important elements, but you can also include things like nitrogen, armor, and stronger tires.

Weapons will also share a similar customization system with a wide range of colors, stickers, and patterns. You will be able to customize all the parts of the weapons, from their cartridges, to their sights, their tail, and their body. To do so, you will have a lot of elements at your disposal, and some of them we have already mentioned before. Despite being a more “close to reality” reboot, Saint’s Row It will let you create pretty bizarre and fun weapons.

This customization system also extends to your base of operations. As you know, in Saint’s Row we will have to take control of endless businesses and as we progress, we will also obtain more income, which will help us to buy new accessories for our base. As seen in the video, this customization will be just as extensive as that of the player, their cars, and their weapons, so there will be plenty of options to design it to your liking.

Saint’s Row will come to consoles Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on August 23, 2022.