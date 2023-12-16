The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, at the European Council. YVES HERMAN (REUTERS)

The next time Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán meets his ally Vladimir Putin he will have an excuse to give him. He also to the citizens to whom he cries out against Ukraine and against the “Brussels bureaucrats.” He never explicitly supported the European Union opening negotiations with Ukraine, the country invaded by the Russian autocrat's decision. When the rest of the community leaders did so this Thursday afternoon, the ultraconservative left the room, blessed the political commitment by administrative silence and later preferred to show his rejection on social networks: “It is a completely senseless, irrational and wrong decision.” In vain, because by not showing his rejection where it really counts, in the European Council, he has given his support to the decision of others. The story of how negotiations were launched to add kyiv to the community club will be remembered in European manuals as unusual, unprecedented. The formula includes that typical Brussels habit of looking for solutions for everything, the advance of a German leader and a suggestion to go out for coffee at a tense and crucial summit for the unity of Europe.

Orbán has been the grumpy man at European summits for years, threatening to veto measures in which the unanimity of all member states is required. He rarely ends up doing it. But weeks ago, when he sent a letter to the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, demanding a total review of the common strategy with Ukraine, he raised his tone and many believed he was serious. And on this occasion what was on the table was no less: opening negotiations with Kiev for its accession to the community club, a decision loaded with political symbolism that deepens the integration of Ukraine into the Western bloc, something that Moscow hates and considers a assault.

Faced with this possibility, the most relevant community institutions and capitals mobilized to dissolve Budapest's new blackmail and turn it into another bravado of someone who has turned Hungary into a “hybrid regime of electoral autocracy”, according to the European Parliament. Michel traveled to the Hungarian capital. Orbán went to dinner in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. The head of the Spanish Executive, Pedro Sánchez, called him by phone… And on the same Thursday, coordinated by the president of the Council, the leaders of the big four of the community club, Macron, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, plus Michel and The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, together met with him while the rest waited for some kind of solution.

At some point in all of these conversations, the solution was found: Orbán would leave the room when the time came to give approval to the part of the European Council conclusions that support opening talks with Ukraine for its accession. The choreography had been suggested by the German chancellor, who, when the time came, told the Hungarian that perhaps it was time to go have a coffee, according to several community sources. After the previous salvos, in the diplomatic huddles at the summit it had been commented that she missed the German Angela Merkel, capable of looking Orbán in the eyes and putting him on the common path. Scholz, who neither likes to receive nor give surprises and who some reproach him for a certain lack of rudder in his European strategy, while he is focused on internal politics with a complicated government coalition, was thus in charge of completing an unprecedented strategy. “It was something agreed upon and done constructively,” several sources noted Thursday night.

Without confirming whether the idea was his own or the result of an agreement within the framework of the many meetings held in recent days – he only admitted that he “tested a little” with the idea before launching it in plenary session with the other leaders -, Scholz He explained at a press conference that it was after all the conversations, and when he saw his colleagues arguing in the closed room, that he decided to launch the new formula. “I think it was the right time to raise it, we had had many bilateral conversations and then a broad one with all the heads of State and Government and I considered that the time had come to ask if a decision in this way was possible, and the answer was yes,” he said.

In any case, “it was not a trick,” the German stressed. “I proposed to the Hungarian Prime Minister that he allow us to make the decision in his absence and the proposal was considered. I had asked him to think about it for a moment, that he not respond immediately and spontaneously. He responded that he was going to take advantage of the proposal. And then we made the decision with 26 in the room.”

Scholz defended that he acted “in accordance with the rules.” But he also recognized that the formula is not “something that can be done every time” and that the ideal is to seek an agreement like the one they are now trying with the review of the multi-year budget that includes an important economic lifeline for Ukraine. “Consensus does not fall from the sky like the Holy Spirit, it must be worked on and the solution cannot always be that someone walks out the door,” he ironically stated. That is a resource “only for special moments,” he said.

It's the first time something like this has happened. Since the Treaty of Lisbon came into force in 2009, a head of State or Government has never failed to establish his position directly or by delegating to a colleague from another country if he is not going to be present (the Spanish tend to trust the Portuguese). . But there is also no legal doubt that the step taken is valid. The treaties indicate that the Council approves its conclusions by consensus, but in that notion the absence fits as support because the rejection must be explicit.

Other times, other formulas have been sought to circumvent vetoes, such as putting a footnote in which a country's disagreement is made explicit or having the president of the European Council assume the conclusions in which all but one agree. This time it was not possible and although there is no doubt about the legal validity of what was done, there are also legal sources that emphasize that “the opening of accession negotiations is a decision of an eminently political nature.” This is a way of saying that there is no legal obligation for leaders to support the formal start of negotiations, but rather it is EU custom.

“It was a pantomime for Orbán to save face,” says Ignacio Molina, senior researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute specialized in the EU. He points to a similar situation in the sixties of the last century, when the then French president, General Charles de Gaulle, forced his ministers to leave the French seat empty in the Council of the EU (the European Council was at that time an informal body) for disagreeing with a decision on agricultural policy. That decision paralyzed the European project, he recalls, because the other partners understood that without the French everything would be delegitimized. Although Molina highlights the difference in a few words: “The EU at six is ​​not the same as at 27. France is not Hungary. And De Gaulle is not Orbán.”

