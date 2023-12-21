What is the EU Stability and Growth Pact?

AContrary to what is often assumed, the pact is not identical to the budgetary policy criteria and procedures of the Maastricht Treaty of 1992. The treaty specifies the limits of 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the national deficit and 60 percent for the debt ratio.

It also regulates in detail how to proceed in an excessive deficit procedure if a country violates these values. The pact, which was only cast in two EU regulations in 1997 at German insistence, spells out the contractual regulations in more detail. It was intended as an early warning system for the emergence of excessive budget deficits.

What was the original purpose of the pact?

Although there is a uniform monetary policy in the Eurozone, budget policy is the responsibility of the member states. In order to partially bridge this discrepancy, rules that apply equally everywhere were considered useful. These should ensure budget discipline. If states did not comply, they should be punished.

When and why have the rules been changed so far?

The first reform took place in 2005 because Germany and France had previously violated the pact significantly. This was softened back then: the nominal 3 percent deficit criterion should no longer be decisive, but rather the structural, i.e. cyclically adjusted, deficit criterion. In economically bad times, states were allowed to take on new debt of more than 3 percent of GDP. Violations of the voluntary commitment made at the same time to save more in good times were not prosecuted.







As a result of the euro debt crisis, the pact was tightened and made more complicated again in 2011. The regulations also placed greater emphasis than before on violations of the debt ratio criterion. In 2015, the Commission finally changed its own criteria for a “flexible” application of the pact (which has always been practiced) in order to avoid actually having to enforce the stricter regulations. The reform that has now been decided is the fourth.

How high is the national debt today?

According to Eurostat, the average debt ratio in the euro area was 91.0 percent of GDP at the end of 2022. In twelve of the 20 euro states it was above the Maastricht value of 60 percent. In Greece it was 172.6 percent and in Italy 141.7. The German rate was 66.1 percent.

What is the “corrective arm” of the pact and what is the “preventive” arm?

The distinction has existed since 2011. At that time, the EU drew the conclusion that violations of the pact could only be punished retrospectively (“corrective”). This was considered economically counterproductive. That is why “preventive” prosecution of unsound policies has been possible since then, even if the 3 percent criterion is still met.







The “preventive arm” also plans to force countries with excessive debt ratios to reduce their debt. A “debt reduction path” was defined for the first time. The one-twentieth rule was also introduced.

What is the one-twentieth rule?

Their non-functioning was one of the main arguments with which the Commission justified the current reform in April. The rule states that countries with a debt ratio above 60 percent of GDP must reduce the difference between the actual ratio and this 60 percent annually by one twentieth of the difference. For Italy, this meant a reduction of more than four percentage points annually. This is unrealistic and has never been enforced.

The pact has always provided for sanctions for countries that violate the requirements. Have these ever been enforced?

No. Sanctions were formally adopted only once against Hungary – a country for which they are ineffective because it does not belong to the eurozone.

What is the stated aim of the current reform?

All sides assert that credible debt reduction can now be combined with more government investment. A more precise justification for this thesis is not known.