From: Falk Steiner

Fact or fake? Not always recognizable to the reader (symbolic image). © Shotshop/Imago

The Commission is concerned about Russian propaganda and important upcoming elections. But the next important step is still pending.

The reports from the major online platforms are an “important milestone,” emphasized Commission Vice-President Věra Jourová yesterday. The reports are actually a novelty: for the first time, providers such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, Tiktok, Twitch and Co. had created their own reports on their actions against disinformation.

In 2022, the companies committed themselves to providing information about their actions against disinformation campaigns, supporting users and third parties with identification and fact-checking and creating transparency about the measures taken. The providers now have to report every six months – provided they continue to comply with the regime. Twitter withdrew from the Code of Practice after being purchased by Elon Musk in May.

When handing over the reports on Tuesday, Commissioner Jourová said: Most providers would cooperate, but one cannot rely solely on their information when it comes to the quality of the information. Independent researchers also need access to the data, said Jourová. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton echoed the same sentiment: The quality of the data provided varies depending on the platform.

Several million fake profiles deleted

Many operators use the opportunity to explain in their reports how intensively they are taking action against disinformation. Facebook, for example, states that four to five percent of global monthly active users are fake – in the first two quarters, the Meta subsidiary took action against around a billion accounts, almost 99 percent of which it identified itself. In contrast, TikTok, for example, only assumes that 1.1 percent are fake accounts. In the EU, 5.86 million accounts were identified and removed within the first two quarters. LinkedIn operator Microsoft reports 6.7 million fake profiles in EU member states. Here too, the operator prevented almost everything from the outset.

And the platforms say they are already on the right track when it comes to measures to combat deception through the use of algorithmic systems. Google, Microsoft and Tiktok, for example, have either adapted terms of use, introduced checking mechanisms or label AI-generated content, for example via added markers in the metadata. In special cases they try to prevent their further use.

Fear of election manipulation

But as important as the debate is, the main political focus is currently on the upcoming elections. The election in Slovakia is particularly worrying for Commission Vice President Věra Jourová: propaganda could fall on fertile ground there. The Commission Vice-President had already been concerned about these concerns in recent months, especially with regard to the actual processing capabilities of the platform operators.

Language skills, for example, were missing: Six months ago, Facebook only had a single fact-checker with Slovakian language skills, said Jourová. The operators are now reporting significant growth here, including in the less frequently spoken EU languages. However, the EU Commission does not have effective testing authority for this under the Disinformation Code; in many places it has to live with the operator information.

Self-commitment should become relevant to DSA

In the foreseeable future, however, the Code will become relevant in a much larger context: the Code of Practice will become a Code of Conduct. And thus part of the regulated self-regulation under the framework regime of the Digital Services Act (DSA). Because disinformation is one of the systemic risks there that the particularly large providers have to actively take care of. Their actions can also be reviewed by independent auditors under the DSA, EU Commission officials expect. It is not known whether X (formerly Twitter) would then join again.

Until then, the Commission wants to make further improvements to the report – and other EU legislative procedures such as the Media Freedom Act could also have repercussions here, for example when it comes to political advertisements. However, the reports in the current version of the Code of Practice provide initial insights into what is actually happening.

How complicated the regulatory network has become can now also be seen in the EU Commission itself: On the same day that the reports on the code against disinformation were received, the platform operators had to report their deletion and blocking reasons to the Commission for the first time under the DSA. According to reported data, not once did the reasons for blocking include: disinformation.