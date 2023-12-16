Home page politics

From: Kathrin Braun

Viktor Orbán remained firm when it came to money. © IMAGO/JONAS ROOSENS

Europe expert Lang in an interview about ways out of the unanimity principle: “Simply bypass individual countries”.

Munich – There has been discussion in the EU for years about abolishing the unanimity principle – it guarantees that many decisions are only made with the consent of all 27 member states. This is how the Hungarian head of government could Viktor Orban block financial aid to Ukraine. Kai-Olaf Lang is a Europe expert at the Science and Politics Foundation. In the interview he explains how the unanimity principle can be circumvented.

Mr. Lang, Orbán is using his veto power to blackmail. Should the EU abandon the unanimity principle?

That's not that easy. The EU is a compromise machine. The aim is actually for the member states to take a joint position on important decisions. On the other hand, there is of course a desire for the EU to become more capable of acting. There are always situations in which individual states conflict with one another. Sometimes it is actually about protecting legitimate national interests. However, every now and then the right of veto is abused. The problem: In order to overcome the unanimity principle, the consent of all EU member states is required.

But in theory the right of veto could be abolished?

The contractual basis in the EU could be changed. That would be the clean, classic way – and at the same time a complicated, lengthy process. It would be a little easier to use the so-called bridge clause: This states that at least in certain policy areas you can move to majority decisions. The catch: Here too, all members first have to vote for it.

You go around in circles. Is there no way to get around this unanimity?

You could simply bypass individual countries. For example, as part of the so-called enhanced cooperation: this requires groups from at least nine member states. They advance their ideas among themselves and work towards ensuring that the others follow suit. This is conceivable in some areas, but makes little sense in practice. Take migration, for example: You could form an asylum union within the EU – but if the rest of the people who don't want distribution quotas don't go along with it, that's no use.

Regarding the current case: Couldn't 26 EU states have come together without Orbán and decided to help Ukraine?

Something like that can work. This means that an agreement would be reached outside the EU framework. In this case, it would be essentially a private event for these 26 member states. They may not be formally acting on behalf of the EU, but as a large group they are still sending a signal. This definitely has a political impact. At the same time, such constructions raise the question: What is still EU about it? Unity would fall by the wayside – even if the EU states become more capable of acting.

Would the EU states have been able to finance aid for Ukraine without Hungary?

The promised 50 billion is part of a larger package to increase the EU budget. If the member states had to contribute additional money for this, they should have financed it primarily from their national budgets. The 26 states could also use such funds to finance aid to Ukraine. But you want to avoid this route because it is complicated. They will probably meet again in January. Also to send a political signal of unity and to provide aid as an EU. (Interview: Kathrin Braun)