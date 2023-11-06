Luis Díaz was once again taken into account by Jurgen Klopp and although the Colombian is suffering from the kidnapping of his father, Luis Manuel Díaz, he managed to take advantage of the 17 minutes he had to score Liverpool’s tying goal.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz: harsh message from ‘Pibe’ Valderrama after his goal and the kidnapping of his father

His goal went around the world and in England He made all the headlines in the press, since his family situation has generated great impact in recent days and even more so when it was learned that the Eln guerrilla group has him.

Several media outlets that cover Liverpool news in England highlighted the performance of Luis Díaz, who trained normally in recent days, but had not been included in the squad against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

“Emotional message from Luis Díaz with the shirt for the kidnapped father after Liverpool’s goal against Luton”, mentioned LiverpoolNews, who also described his performance as perfect.

“A magnificent header to equalize at the far post in injury time. A brilliant moment at the end of such a difficult week for the Colombian.”, The aforementioned media highlighted, which gave the guajiro a 10 rating.

Also: Luis Díaz dedicated the goal with Liverpool to his kidnapped father ‘Freedom for Dad’

The same way, sky sports He shared the photo of Luis Díaz and titled “Freedom for Dad” on his social networks, along with a heart.

Daily Mail He also reacted and put Luis Díaz as the protagonist, valuing what the guajiro “won a point for Liverpool in stoppage time after making an emotional return despite his father still being held by kidnappers in Colombia.”

We recommend: Luis Díaz: see the great goal he scored and with dedication to his kidnapped father

Also the medium The Sun, one of the most important in England, title “I beg you” and complemented that “Luis Díaz calls on the kidnappers to free his father as Liverpool star speaks after scoring in Premier League return.”

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO