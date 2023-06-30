The police evacuated the surroundings of the Supreme Court this Thursday shortly after publishing two historic sentences that dealt a fatal blow to positive discrimination based on race in access to universities. A police officer explained that it was due to an unidentified, potentially explosive package. False alarm. The one that was explosive was the decision of the court, another twist in his conservative turn. Groups of demonstrators for and against the sentence dialectically challenged each other this Thursday, and sometimes something more, in the vicinity of the court.

The sentences, that declare the systems of access to the universities of Harvard and North Carolina unconstitutional, have not only divided and confronted the judges, but also the political parties and a large part of society. Its consequences are far-reaching for some communities, especially Latinos and blacks. The experience of the nine states that have already prohibited the consideration of race in the admissions process shows that the representation of these minorities decreases significantly by eliminating the so-called affirmative action. Even so, the universities are looking for formulas to achieve diversity through other alternative ways.

The problem is that, as Judge John Roberts, president of the Supreme Court and rapporteur of the sentence, wrote, access to university is a zero-sum game. Positively discriminating against someone because of her race implies negatively discriminating against another because of theirs. It is an argument that may seem logically flawless, but it leaves out the effect of historical and systemic racial discrimination that eliminates equal opportunity.

“Historic moment”

At the doors of the Supreme Court, Eva Guo, an Asian American who lives on the outskirts of Washington, celebrated this Thursday the victory of Students for Fair Admissions, the entity created by the conservative activist Edward Blum that has successfully challenged the access systems of the two aforementioned universities. Guo, who belonged to the board of said entity, shared her story with EL PAÍS and declared herself “excited” by the “historical moment” that she was living.

Guo says her two sons have been harmed by affirmative action. The boy was rejected from a program for advanced talented and talented students where other non-Asian boys with much lower scores were admitted. And last year, his eldest son failed to get into the universities he wanted and which admitted others with less merit, but not Asians. “It is unfair. They were denied the opportunity to pursue their dreams just because of their race, ”he denounces.

Facing Guo’s group, in which Indian, Chinese and Filipino Americans were in the majority, a group of young students, almost all of whom were African-American, protested: “We will not back down.” The vast majority of the black community feels the sentence as an outrage. “The Supreme Court has bowed to the personal beliefs of an extremist minority,” says Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the NAACP, via email. “We will not allow hateful people in power to turn back the clock and undermine our hard-won victories,” he adds.

“A Dark Day”

The director of Youth and University of the NAACP, Wisdom Cole, is among those who have mobilized before the Supreme Court. “This is a dark day in America. Affirmative action has been a beacon of hope for generations of black students. It stood as a powerful force against the insidious poison of racism and sexism, with the goal of leveling the playing field and providing a fair chance for a high-quality education for all. Students across the country are aware of the clear and present danger that invades their classrooms, ”he maintains.

California, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, New Hampshire, and Oklahoma already prohibited affirmative action based on race. The experience of those states shows a displacement of blacks and Latinos to second and third rank universities. A chain effect is generated. It is not just that they have lower scores, but that they perceive that they are less likely to enter and submit fewer applications. Added to this is the prohibitive price of elite universities, which already generally entails starting segregation.

The affected universities have complied with the sentence with a declaration of good intentions. The president of Harvard University, Lawrence S. Bacow, highlights in a statement a section of the judgment saying that colleges and universities can take into account in admissions decisions “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, whether by discrimination, inspiration or otherwise” , although doing it individually and not to apply explicit or implicit breed quotas. That would open the door to a somewhat more subjective admissions process.

Judge Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina on the Supreme Court, was very harsh with that concession: “This supposed recognition that universities can, in some situations, take race into account in application tests is nothing more than an attempt to paint lips to a pig” he wrote in his private vote.

Bet on diversity

Even so, Harvard clings to that nuance. “We write today to reaffirm the fundamental tenet that deep and transformative teaching, learning, and inquiry depend on a community made up of people of diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and lived experiences. That principle is as true and important today as it was yesterday,” says his statement, which highlights the commitment to “diversity” and “difference” as “essential for academic excellence.” “We will determine how to preserve, consistent with the Court’s new doctrine, our core values,” he adds.

The president of the University of North Carolina, Peter Hans, has assured that he will comply with the law In a brief statement in which he has also praised diversity: “Our public universities do an extraordinary job every day to serve students of all backgrounds, beliefs, income levels, and life experiences. All North Carolina students should know that the UNC system welcomes their talent and ambition. Higher education’s most important job is not deciding how to allocate limited admission places at highly competitive schools, but reaching out and encouraging more students to take advantage of our 16 remarkable public universities,” she said.

Even universities that were not directly involved in the case have spoken out. One of those that has done so most clearly has been Rice University. “We are extremely disappointed that American universities can no longer consider an applicant’s race as one of countless important factors in an application for admission. But, as one judge observed today, “Making race irrelevant in law does not make it irrelevant in life.” For that reason, we are more determined than ever that each day at Rice we pursue and celebrate the excellence that a richly diverse student body, brimming with their many experiences, brings to our community of scholars. The law may change, but Rice’s commitment to diversity may not.” said in a statement headed by its president, Reginald DesRoches.

by referendum

Those good intentions of achieving diversity by other means do not seem to work very well. In California, affirmative action disappeared after a referendum in the second half of the 1990s. The representation of Latinos fell by half despite the fact that universities made efforts to promote themselves in their neighborhoods or to assess factors in access tests. socioeconomic and cultural that came to replace the racial ones, but that have not just given results.

Although Latino and black households have lower median incomes, in absolute terms there are still more low-income white households than those minorities. The zip code, the institutes of origin (guaranteeing access for a percentage of each institute, for example), being a first-generation university and other alternatives are also used to achieve this diversity, but they do not end up giving the results that the action produced. affirmative.

The promoter of the resources, Edward Blum, further warns that he will be vigilant against any racial discrimination through the back door: “Higher education administrators should take note: the law will not tolerate direct preferences for racial classifications. Those who hold management positions in public and private universities have a legal obligation to comply with the letter and spirit of the law, ”he said this Thursday.

Zachary Bleemer, a Yale professor, has studied the impact which meant the end of positive discrimination. Not only did it point to the knock-on or cascading effect to worse colleges, but it “also deterred thousands of qualified underrepresented minority students from applying to any University of California campus,” he says. According to his analysis, “the net educational and salary benefits of affirmative action for applicants from underrepresented minorities exceed its net costs for disenfranchised white and Asian applicants.”

In 2020, affirmative action was put to a referendum in California again and was flatly rejected by voters. In the country as a whole it is not a popular policy either, although the results of the surveys vary a lot depending on the way in which the question is formulated. Citizens generally seem willing to allow race to count as long as it is not the deciding factor.

Children of former students

The political and legal battle over admissions is far from over. There are lawsuits for access to the institutes that may end up reaching the Supreme Court, but there is also pressure to vary other requirements for access to the university that may be discriminatory against minorities.

Bobby Scott, Ranking Democrat on the House Education Committee has stated in a statement that “race-aware admissions policies provided a counterbalance to these discriminatory factors—such as unequal kindergarten schools, racially-biased admissions tests, and developmental and legacy admissions—that marginalize students of color.” Those legacy and development admissions favor children of alumni and athletes, for example. And he has asked the attorney general, Merrick Garland, via Twitter, start filing lawsuits against any practice with a discriminatory impact.

In that battle against the privilege of the children of alumni, he can find himself, curiously, on the same side as the activist who has ended affirmative action. “For decades, our country’s most prestigious universities have given preference to the children of former students, faculty and staff, athletes and, above all, major donors. These preferences have been vigorously defended by these exclusive schools despite court records revealing that they have diminished the individualized diversity of students at nearly every competitive school in the country. The removal of these preferences is long overdue and the SFFA hopes that these rulings will force higher education institutions to end these practices.” said Edward Blum.