The group stage of the World Cup in Lithuania came to an end. Of the 24 teams that started the tournament, eight have already said goodbye, including host Lithuania.. Costa Rica, Guatemala, Egypt, Solomon Islands, Panama, Angola and the United States have already packed their bags. Therefore, there are 16 teams present for two venues: Vilna and Kaunas, the latter being the one in which they are played, among other duels, semifinals and final. Klaipeda, the third venue and where Spain played its group matches, also says goodbye. The National Team will play the eighth in Vilnius.

This phase will be played over three days: Wednesday (two games), Thursday (three) and Friday (three). The Russian Federation, which bears this name because of the country’s state doping problems, and Vietnam will open the ban. The Russians add full of triumphs while the Vietnamese passed being one of the best third. The surprising Venezuela, which advanced as second, and Morocco, which did the same in addition to drawing against Portugal, form the other crossing of this day. On Wednesday, Kazakhstan and Thailand will meet. A group first against a third, respectively.

Ferrao, leader of Brazil

@cbf_futebol



The defending champion, Argentina, who has a full victory, will face Paraguay in a high-voltage duel. To close the day, Brazil, the five-time champion, will play against Japan, which was already Spain’s rival in the group stage. If the predictions are met, the canarinha will be measured in the quarterfinals against the winner of Venezuela-Morocco.. But beware, in the 2016 World Cup Iran left Brazil down in the second round in its worst performance ever in a World Cup. On Thursday, Uzbekistan against the aforementioned Iran (3rd in the 2016 World Cup), Portugal, the European champion, against Serbia, and Spain, against the Czech Republic, complete the picture. If Ricardinho’s Portugal and Spain surpass their qualifying rounds … they would see each other in a quarter-final, at least, exciting. Spain would only be measured with Brazil in a hypothetical final. Adolfo, with four goals, is the top scorer of the tournament among the Spanish, while Ferrao, with six targets, tops the list. The decisive phase arrives: win or home.

Round of 16

Wednesday September 22

Russian Federation – Vietnam 16:30

Venezuela – Morocco 19:00

Thursday September 23

Kazakhstan – Thailand 16:30

Argentina – Paraguay 16:30

Brazil – Japan 19:30

Friday September 24

Uzbekistan – Iran 16:30

Portugal – Serbia 19:00

Spain – Czech Republic 19:00

Rooms

Sunday, September 26 (at 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.) and Monday 27 (at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.)

Rooms 1: Venezuela-Morocco vs Brazil-Japan

Rooms 2: Russian Federation-Vietnam vs Argentina-Paraguay

(the winners will meet in the semifinals)

Rooms 3: Spain-Czech Republic vs Portugal-Serbia

Rooms 4: Uzbekistan-Iran vs Kazakhstan-Thailand

(the winners will meet in the semifinals)