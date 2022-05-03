The expected button edit tweet on twitter it’s already on its way, and surprisingly they showed exactly how it will work when it’s implemented.

Jane Manchun Wongengineer of this social network, revealed that the operation of this new feature will be very similar to the way it was implemented in Facebook.

This was confirmed by the user of Twitter @nima_owji who showed in detail how it will look on the platform.

How will the edit tweet button work on Twitter?

The process is quite simple, since it will be enough with Click on the three dots that appear in the upper right corner of each publication to access the editing mode. Here you can modify the text and update the post when it is ready.

It is necessary to point out that this can only be done within 30 minutessince later it will be impossible to make changes.

By making use of this feature, the tweet in question will have a caption that says ‘edited’, and users who select it will be able to see the history of modifications.

Errors will still be visible in this option. Image: Jane Manchung Wong via Twitter.

To avoid confusion with users, they will also add a kind of label with the legend ‘There is a new version of this Tweet’with which you can check the most recent version.

When will the edit tweets feature be released?

At the moment they have not revealed when it will be implemented this first request from Elon Muskbut Twitter Blue subscribersthe payment service of the social network, will have access in a few months.

Interestingly, these same users already have a tool that allows them to correct minor errors in their posts, but not completely edit them.

You just have to be patient and be careful with what you post so that you don’t ‘work’ while the new feature is being implemented.

