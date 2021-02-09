According to various sources the growth of online sales in the last eight months has seen a growth of up to 400% in some product categories. The fact of not being able to go outside and caution has caused one of the biggest increases in online commerce. Highlights food, clothing, furniture or stationery with its creative sets.

What products are the Spanish looking for at the time of the covid?

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the world upside down. In the same way that many habits of our daily life have changed, commercial ones have also changed. As we are no longer forced to leave so much of the security of our home, we opt more for products that make that new life more comfortable, led from the perspective of the home. From there, there is a growth in the sale of furniture, decoration, creative products or gardening. Of course, then there is also the clothes https://buykers.com/es/coupon-discount/desigual, which continues to be one of the most demanded merchandise.

It seems that the crisis that caused the closure of several businesses is also visible in other branches of the market, which can be transmitted to the prices of products also offered online. However, it is quite the opposite. Brands wanting to make up for branch closing time offer numerous offers and promotions, among which are the famous discount codes. It is a short sequence of numbers and letters or special signs that, once added to the shopping cart, reduce the total purchase. In addition, merchants show great care for the safety of their customers, informing them on social networks of the process of packaging and shipping the order.

Along with the discount coupons and the fast and secure shipping service, new offers and discounts are highlighted by brands. They are, among other discounts for followers of social networks, contests, 2 × 1 promotions, newsletter offers and much more. It is not surprising that merchants fight for buyers as the famous Black Friday 2020 approaches where there will still be more to win.



What trading techniques are really worth it?

If we think about what it is, what really attracts customers, we would have to answer that they are, in most cases, very attractive offers, with a brief and clear statement. Brands that are not yet widely recognized have to fight even harder for the interest of new customers. One of the best techniques is a well thought out marketing technique on social media. Thanks to Facebook Ads it is possible to get new buyers willing to make purchases.

Speaking of the offers, the clientele is very fixed on the promotions with discount codes of 20% to 25%. Numbers and percentages encourage shoppers to buy new things. However, those who are already determined and know exactly what they are looking for, take advantage of Buykers.com-type services that collect all the promotions, offers and discount coupons in one place. In this way, consumers can search for products and reach the merchandise that interests them even faster. From there, it is advisable to prepare a different marketing campaign that also focuses on the products and their categories.