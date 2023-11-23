Once the qualifier for Euro 2024 is over, we already know which teams enter each pot ahead of the draw for the group stage that will be played before the elimination phase. Apart from Germany, which qualified automatically as the host of the championship, there are already 21 confirmed teams and everyone knows which pot they are in.
The draw will confirm the Eurocup groups. This time there will be 6 different groups in which there will be four teams fighting for the first two places to advance to the next phase. At the moment it is only known that Germany will be in Group A as the host. Each group will have a team from pots 1, 2, 3 and 4.
The last team to ensure its presence in Euro 2024 was Croatia. Wales had options until this last national team break to enter in their place, but the two victories of the Croatians certify their presence in Germany.
In pot 4 there are still three places in dispute. The best third parties in the Euro 2024 qualifier and the best teams in the UEFA Nations League that are not yet qualified will play for one of these three spots. This repechage will be held on March 21 and March 26, 2024, three months before the start of the competition. Poland, Wales, Estonia, Israel, Bosnia Herzegovina, Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland and Luxembourg They are the teams that still have a chance to enter.
The pots have been more or less ordered depending on the level of the teams, but in all of them there are some ‘traps’ to avoid on the day of the draw. For example, Italy is in pot 4 and the Netherlands or Croatia in pot 3, making three top-level teams.
