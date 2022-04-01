The draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup groups will take place this afternoon at 6:00 p.m. in Spain, 11:00 a.m. in Mexico and 1:00 p.m. in Argentina and can be followed on RTVE in Spain and on the FIFA channel. This is how the four drums have been left and these are each one of the favorites:
Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.
Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, USA, Uruguay, Switzerland and Croatia.
Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.
Pot 4: Canada, Cameroon, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, winner of the Play-off between Peru and Australia or United Arab Emirates, winner of the Play-off between New Zealand and Costa Rica, and winner of the Play-off between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland.
the group of death
Three teams from the same confederation cannot fall into the same group. In the case of Spain, if they met Germany, they would avoid Lewandowski’s Poland, but they could meet Senegal (current African champion). One of the combinations that could touch him would be Uruguay, Senegal and Cameroon or Wales if he manages to qualify. The top candidate to win the World Cup is the Brazil of Neymar and Vini JR.
