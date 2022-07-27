FC Barcelona continues to work on getting the correct formulas for its engagement system and that is because pre-competitive friendly matches are always important to see how the players arrive and who will be part of the full group for next season.
With the arrival of Christensen, Kessie, raphinha, Paul Tower Y Robert Lewandowskithe Blaugrana team now enjoys more options in terms of the starting line-up and also looking towards the substitute bench. Xavi Hernandez, coach of FC Barcelona, publicly stated that the intention for this new sports project is to double every position, thus seeking to achieve a more robust catalog of playersthinking about how long the season is.
The keys to the game
Barça was measured against Juventus in a friendly match in Dallas, Last Tuesday. A team with several modifications in the initial structure compared to the teams that Xavi had already set up for the previous matches.
The surprise began with a trident in modified attack. aubameyang as tip to the left, Lewandowski as center forward and Dembele who recovers the start giving Raphinha rest.
A game that seemed to start slow and thick, especially in the gestation zone that was interrupted and with little creativity in the first half. Both teams tried to reach the opposite goal with enough insistence. The marker opened it Dembele who was very involved in the game, unbalanced and always restless, always looking to hurt the rival.
Juventus responded quickly with kean who scored a brace thus sealing the draw against FC Barcelona. Both teams managed to keep the match alive with the dynamism that was printed in the second half. Barça seemed to have a better chance of winning the match after hitting the post twice with shots from raphinha (free throw) and Ansu Fati.
Despite only having obtained an even result, Barça came out with the best feeling of having been in control of the match. Sensation that will help keep the mood flurry of the players.
