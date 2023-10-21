After the qualifying rounds for the 2023/24 Women’s Champions League, the group stage has already been drawn and we know the rivals of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the two Spanish teams in the competition.
Group A
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
FC Barcelona
|
0
|
2
|
Rosengard
|
0
|
3
|
Benfica
|
0
|
4
|
Frankfurt
|
0
B Group
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Lyon
|
0
|
2
|
Pulten
|
0
|
3
|
Prague
|
0
|
4
|
Brann
|
0
Group C
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
Bayern Munich
|
0
|
2
|
PSG
|
0
|
3
|
Rome
|
0
|
4
|
Ajax
|
0
Group D
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
0
|
2
|
Chelsea
|
0
|
3
|
Hack
|
0
|
4
|
Paris
|
0
After the draw this Friday, October 20, we already have all the way to the final that will be played in San Mamés. We will have to wait three weeks to see the first matchday of the group stage, and from then until the end of January we will have the 6 matchdays of the group stage.
Group stage
The first two rounds will be played in November, on November 14-15 the first and on 22-23 the second. Then, the next two will be played in December. December 13-14 the third and December 20-21 the fourth day. Following this trend, the last two group stage matches will be played in January. January 24-25 will be the fifth day and 30-31 the sixth and last.
Elimination phase
Once the group stage is over and the teams that will advance to the quarterfinals are known, the draw will be held on February 6 to see the pairings for the remaining rounds. The quarterfinals will be played in March, the first leg 19-20 and the second leg March 27-28.
For the semifinals there will be no more draws, and there will only be one month between the rounds. The semifinals will begin on April 20-21 in the first leg and on April 27-28 we will have the second leg. Finally, The grand final will be played this year in San Mamés, and will be held on May 25.
