This afternoon the draw for the group stage of Euro 2024 was held at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. The tournament will be held next summer in Germany, from June 14 to July 14. The opening match will be the host against Scotland.
The group stage of the Euro Cup will be made up of 6 groups with four teams each and after this draw we already know 3 complete groups, pending the play-offs being played.
Which teams are qualified for Euro 2024?
In total there will be 24 teams that will be present at the Euro Cup. At the moment we already know the names of 21 of the participants, and the three places that remain to be filled will be known in the month of March, when the play-offs are played.
Bass Drum 1: Germany, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium, England.
Drum 2: Hungary, Denmark, Albania, Austria, Türkiye and Romania.
Drum 3: Scotland, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Netherlands and Croatia.
Drum 4: Serbia, Italy, Switzerland, ‘Repesca A’, ‘Repesca B’, ‘Repesca C’.
Group A: Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Albania, Croatia, Italy
Group C: England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia
Group D: France, Austria, Netherlands, winner of play off A
Group E: Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, play off B winner
Group F: Portugal, Türkiye, Czech Republic, play off C winner
How does the group stage of Euro 2024 work?
For this edition, we will have 6 groups in which the two best teams will advance to the round of 16 phase, and the four best third parties will also join this phase.
When will the Spanish team debut?
Spain will play its first match in the Euro Cup on the second day of the competition, Saturday, June 15 against Croatia.
Route A
Poland vs Estonia
Wales vs Finland
Route B
Israel vs Iceland
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Route C
Georgia vs Luzembourg
Wales vs Kazakhstan
