The US dollar traded this Saturday at 17.59 pesos with an appreciation of 0.95% and a fluctuation throughout the day between 17.84 pesos and 17.53 pesosaccording to the financial platform Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the Mexican peso registered a slight fall against the US dollar in the early hours of this Saturday, May 13.

The Chief Economist of Banco Base Gabriela Siller attributed this depreciation to the upward correction of the exchange rate after reaching a minimum of 17.74 pesos per dollarwhich has not been seen since September 22, 2017.

Price of the dollar today, Saturday May 13 in banks in Mexico

The dollar is bought from 16.70 pesos until the 17.20 pesos. Foreign currency is sold from 17.92 pesos until the 19.00 pesosaccording to the most recent updates on the banks’ websites.

Dollar price to buy today

Affirm: $16.70 pesos

Azteca Bank: $17.45 pesos

Banorte: $16.90 pesos

BBVA: $16.71 pesos

Citibanamex: $17.04 pesos

Inbursa: $17.20 pesos

Sale price of the dollar today Saturday May 13, 2023

Affirm: $18.30 pesos

Azteca Bank: $17.89 pesos

Banorte: $18.10 pesos

BBVA: $17.92 pesos

Citibanamex: $18.02 pesos

Inbursa: $19.00 pesos