La Liga 2022/23 is over and we already know all the teams that will be relegated to the Second Division. Up to six teams played to stay on the last day of the competition and finally the Real Valladolid has been the team that joins Spanish and Elche in the red zone of the table.
This season has been one of the most unpredictable in a large part of the La Liga table, with fights for practically all positions (except FC Barcelona and Elche) of up to 6 teams for one position. The seventh place, which gives the right to the Conference League, reached the last game with 6 teams in the fight, and in the relegation 6 also had options to occupy the last place. This has meant that Sevilla, who had options to finish seventh, is just ahead of a Celta de Vigo who was risking permanence on the same day.
What has happened in the last day?
Celta de Vigo was the only team in this second round of the matchday to win their match, and they did so against FC Barcelona. What we have seen have been many draws: the other four games have been drawn. With this, the classification remains very similar to how it was last week and the Real Valladolid He has not been able to get out of that last relegation place, which is why he accompanies Elche and Espanyol.
What teams played the descent?
Without counting Elche and Espanyol, who were already mathematically relegated, Real Valladolid, Almeria, Cadiz, Getafe, Valencia and Celtic they arrived at this day with the possibility of descending, although in the case of the last two it was more complicated.
With this, Valencia avoids breaking its streak of seasons in the First Division thanks to two good results in the last two days; Celta manages to wake up in the last day after adding a victory in the previous 10 games and Almería, Cádiz and Getafe consolidate their permanence tooth and nail.
Getafe has turned their season around in the last 6 games, thanks to the signing of Bordalás, and with 1 defeat in the last 6 games they have achieved an epic permanence. Equally epic was Almería’s equalizer in the 87th minute against a Espanyol team that said goodbye to the division giving war. Embarba put the penalty 3-3 and ensured permanence. In the case of Cádiz, a goal from Escalante in the 10th minute was enough for the people of Cádiz despite Lucas Boyé’s equalizer at 71′.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
13th
|
Celta Vigo
|
43
|
14th
|
Cadiz
|
42
|
15th
|
Getafe
|
42
|
16th
|
Valencia
|
42
|
17th
|
Almeria
|
41
|
18th (Descent)
|
Real Valladolid
|
40
|
19th (Descent)
|
Spanish
|
37
|
20º (Descent)
|
Elche
|
25
