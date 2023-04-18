Tuesday, April 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how the descent goes: Deportivo Cali, the most benefited of the date

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in Sports
0
This is how the descent goes: Deportivo Cali, the most benefited of the date


close

Cali vs. Union Magdalena

Cali vs. Union Magdalena

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Cali vs. Union Magdalena

Of the teams at the bottom of the table, the Greens have so far been the only ones to win.

The date 14 of the League greatly benefited Deportivo Caliwhich with its 2-1 victory against Unión Magdalena, on Saturday in Palmaseca, took a huge breather in the relegation table.

See also  This is how the League goes: Junior has it veiled against Tolima in Ibagué

The game this Tuesday between Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera is still pending, which could bring some significant change, depending on the result. Today, the two teams would be saved from going to B, at least for this year. That meeting will be on Tuesday at 6 pm, with a signal from Win Sports.

Pedro Sarmiento left the technical direction of Rionegro.

Photo:

Johan Lopez / ETCE

This Monday, Atlético Huila lost the option to temporarily leave the red zone and send Once Caldas there, by drawing 1-1 at home against Deportivo Pasto.

If the tournament ended today, Unión Magdalena and Huila would lose the category. The samaria have an average of 1.00 and the opitas, 1.07. Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera are equal with 1.14, but those from Barrancabermeja are ahead due to their best score in 2023.

The next day has another duel between two of the teams from the bottom of the relegation table: Alianza Petrolera receives Deportivo Cali in Barrancabermeja, on Saturday at 4:10 in the afternoon.

That same day, but at 2 pm, Atlético Huila will visit La Equidad en Techo. On Sunday, Unión Magdalena will receive Millonarios, at 6:10 in the afternoon. The game between Medellín and Once Caldas was postponed.

See also  Belgium vs. Canada: LIVE, minute by minute, Qatar World Cup

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#descent #Deportivo #Cali #benefited #date

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Twitter will label content that violates hate speech rules

Twitter will label content that violates hate speech rules

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result