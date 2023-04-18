This is how the descent goes: Deportivo Cali, the most benefited of the date

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cali vs. Union Magdalena
Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME
Of the teams at the bottom of the table, the Greens have so far been the only ones to win.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The date 14 of the League greatly benefited Deportivo Caliwhich with its 2-1 victory against Unión Magdalena, on Saturday in Palmaseca, took a huge breather in the relegation table.
The game this Tuesday between Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera is still pending, which could bring some significant change, depending on the result. Today, the two teams would be saved from going to B, at least for this year. That meeting will be on Tuesday at 6 pm, with a signal from Win Sports.
This Monday, Atlético Huila lost the option to temporarily leave the red zone and send Once Caldas there, by drawing 1-1 at home against Deportivo Pasto.
If the tournament ended today, Unión Magdalena and Huila would lose the category. The samaria have an average of 1.00 and the opitas, 1.07. Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera are equal with 1.14, but those from Barrancabermeja are ahead due to their best score in 2023.
The next day has another duel between two of the teams from the bottom of the relegation table: Alianza Petrolera receives Deportivo Cali in Barrancabermeja, on Saturday at 4:10 in the afternoon.
That same day, but at 2 pm, Atlético Huila will visit La Equidad en Techo. On Sunday, Unión Magdalena will receive Millonarios, at 6:10 in the afternoon. The game between Medellín and Once Caldas was postponed.
SPORTS
More sports news
