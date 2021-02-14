Tom Bohn’s new Ludwigshafen “Tatort” promises a “hunt”. A politically committed concert organizer is murdered in it. Was it a neo-Nazi? A case that wants to be bigger than it is. But there are still two women.

F.a commissioner hears through the night. An upright fighter against the right, a professional concert organizer, was shot dead on the banks of the Rhine. A right-wing agitator is jailed for plotting to kill the man and for shooting a policewoman while trying to escape.

‘Perhaps,’ says the Commissioner, ‘we all need to learn to listen to one another again. Have to talk to each other and show a clear edge before it’s too late ”.

For various reasons, one can regret that the findings are of course correct and that society is deeply divided. One of these reasons, admittedly rather minor, is that terribly well-intentioned crime films keep growing out of the rift that runs through our country. Tom Bohn’s rather sedate “hunt” through Ludwigshafen is one of them.

He definitely has his moments. The friend of the perpetrator and that of the victim stagger traumatized through the night on the Rhine, meet over a currywurst at the port, rent a hotel, comfort each other.

As long as they don’t know anything about each other. It is true that even with the edge of a hand that is not so elegant, it is struck out of the cliché block of the “crime scene” with rights. But at least touched. At least the one who held out until then.

“Hetzjagd” also looks good. Tom Bohn’s “crime scenes” actually always do that. However, like all Bohn’s “crime scenes” that want to be bigger than they were intended, it has to be like that.

So that you don’t pay too much attention to the extremely wooden sentences that Bohn’s characters hear from one another when they talk to one another. And the scattered kitchen psychology. And how delicately static they all deal with each other, how poorly managed and superficial the whole thing is.

That one forgets the secret service man, who should not be missing in a “crime scene” with rights, who wears the leather coats of his German secret service fathers and grandfathers, and who is as nasty as superfluous.

That the interspersed daydream scenes don’t get on your nerves and you don’t notice how the excessively high-calorie music clogs your ear canals.

So let’s talk to the right. Let’s show the edge. Then the crack in the “crime scene” will soon be done before it’s too late. And the way is clear for the corona cases.

