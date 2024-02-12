The brand Vogue has made history again. Next March's cover will go down in history as one of the most significant of the British version of the magazine, even of all its editions. Oprah Winfrey, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace Moss, Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, and her daughter Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Jane Fonda, Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Maya Jama, Linda Evangelista are some of the 40 big names that appear. They all star in a photo in which, for the first time, Edward Enninful, editor of the magazine in the United Kingdom, has been able to bring together these personalities from the fashion, music and acting industries. Your success in calling? This is the last issue of which he is editor-in-chief. Enninful was named the first black editor of Vogue in 2017, being the head of the magazine in more than 135 issues. After sending a message of gratitude for their support and a brief personalized request to appear on the cover, the protagonists did not hesitate to fly from Mexico, Milan, London, Paris and other places in the world (paying for the tickets themselves) to New York, exclusively, to take the group photo. Only one woman ended up declining her invitation: Nicole Kidman, because she had to return to filming after the end of the actors' strike.

Despite the difficulty of bringing together some of the most recognized faces in the world in a single capture, Enninful has achieved it and has once again made history. And he himself has given some details of how everything was forged. According to the schedule of appointments that he has shared on your Instagram, The photo session lasted more than six hours and took place in December 2023. The group photo was captured at the end of all the appointments, carefully studied so that no one was absent or had to wait longer than necessary. As reported by the British tabloid Daily Mail, singer Miley Cyrus celebrated the milestone by assuming that “getting one of these women on a cover takes months. To get 40? Unheard”. They were divided into small groups, meeting at half-hour intervals. The first to arrive was the model Anok Yai, at eight in the morning, and the last was the singer Dua Lipa (at 2:30 p.m.). Enninful made sure that the session ended on time so that the mothers could get home in time to be with their children.

Having the presence of each of them represents a million-dollar expense. Some of the 40 protagonists earn almost two million euros for a single day of work, as is the case of the singer Dua Lipa. According to Daily Mail, Oprah Winfrey charges 700,000 euros per day, and Linda Evangelista's famous quote from the nineties in which the supermodel claimed that she would not get out of bed for less than 10,000 dollars. That's not counting the fee for Steven Meisel, the photographer in charge of the project. The 40 stars had the support of 40 makeup and hair professionals. There were locker room teams, an army of administrative staff, as well as photographers, videographers, and caterers. catering.

For the director, the most important thing about the session was capturing the stars as a group and not individually. As the editor-in-chief himself pointed out in the American newspaper The Washington Post, The 40 women “not only showed up for themselves, but also for others.” After the legendary photo, Edward Enninful took the opportunity to deliver his last speech as editor-in-chief of the magazine. Amid applause, he thanked each of the women who listened to him for “always being present” and “being truly inspiring” during his “six and a half years of work.” A date that culminated with a party at Casa Cipriani, on the lower tip of the island of Manhattan, in which they toasted each other and Enninful, who will be replaced next month by Chioma Nnadi, the first black woman to direct the magazine. .

The replacement has generated discomfort in the management axis of the international magazine, according to several media outlets, which have predicted a confrontation between Anna Wintour, responsible for the content of the Condé Nast publishing group, and the editor-in-chief of Vogue, and Enninful. According to a source close to both, and consulted by Daily Mail, “One of the big differences between Enninful and Anna was that he wanted the magazine to be gender neutral, while Anna insisted that it would always be a women's magazine.” However, the editor celebrated the promotion of his replacement during his speech at the photo shoot, saying that she has “real vision.”

Enninful is known in the fashion industry as an apostle of diversity. In 2017 he became the first editor-in-chief of Vogue man, black and homosexual, which is why he has played a fundamental role in the evolution of the British magazine towards greater diversity and inclusion, marking milestones such as the first cover with a man in the British edition of the magazine, which starred actor Timothée Chalamet, and the first with a trans person, Ariel Nicholson, during his term. The editor replaced Alexandra Shulman, who led the magazine for 25 years, and set the bar high. For many members of the industry, he has far surpassed it, and after the historic March cover, the still editor is proud of the trajectory he is now leaving behind to assume a new role as global advisor to Condé Nast: “When I look the cover, I think it has been a great race. If the magazine had not been sold. “I would have been gone a long time ago.”