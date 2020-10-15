Ángel León does not sleep well at night. His restaurant, Aponiente (in Puerto de Santa María, Cádiz, with three Michelin stars), has been closed since the Government decreed the closure of the country’s catering establishments to stop the pandemic of coronavirus. He is concerned about many things, such as the 62 payrolls that depend on his business (the sector employs 1.7 million people in Spain). “I have told them that I am going to kill myself so that everyone can continue …”, he sighs: “We are very aware of the decrees, of how the world works … I, personally, have no problem of space, because there are 2,000 square meters for 35 clients But one thing is clear: fear of the pandemic, the virus. We do not know how to open to transmit maximum security. Will people accept going to a restaurant as the planet is? “

The chef shares his fears during a break from the task that is currently keeping him busy, “the one that is saving me.” Cook every day, together with a team of 25 volunteers and with chef Juan Luis Fernández (LÚ Cocina y Alma, in Jerez de la Frontera), to deliver food to places in the province of Cádiz where food is scarce: closed soup kitchens, residences … With the support of the NGO from his colleague José Andrés, World Central Kitchen, and the support for the Red Cross distribution, the team prepares 400 menus per day. At 6 o’clock in the afternoon, when the shed retreats, the cook arrives home and clings to his second float, his five-year-old son, “who, like all children, is giving us a lesson in resistance.”

Screens between tables, super-small groups, the end of buffets …

There are those who suggest that plates cannot be shared, that the tables will be limited to three or four people, it is assumed that there will be two meters between them (it is unknown what will happen with the smaller premises or those that only have bar), that napkin holders will disappear, mobile phones will be prohibited on the table, waiters will wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), buffets will not be allowed … Ildelfonso Hernández Aguado, Professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Miguel Hernández University, notes: “It may also be necessary, not only to reduce the capacity, but to install transparent partitions that compartmentalize the areas. The partitions could also be in the reception areas, payment areas or in the contact areas between kitchen and service. It is recommended that disinfectant gels be offered to customers at various sites, and even masks, which can be designed by the company itself. The hands of those who serve the public must be clean at all times and in each service, which will require a coverage that allows continuous washing and devices where to do it. “

Will it be temporary or are changes here to stay? “It is too early to be certain. It is likely that, at some point, we will see something similar to what we did before. But that will depend on the evolution of the virus, in terms of transmission capacity and lethality, the availability of vaccines, effective treatments … And, beyond all that, it is possible that the intensity of the experience we are living leaves inertia in our social life that requires time to return to what was common in Spain “, responds the former director of Public Health of the Ministry of Health and Social Policy. In turn, many foresee a boom terrace service (in fact, they will be the first to operate). “Perhaps there will be some flexibility in the occupation of public space, when this is really possible and the risks to third parties do not increase. It would make things easier for smaller venues. “

The situation is extreme: only 1 in 10 hoteliers has continued with home delivery before phase 0. And 3 out of 10 report losses of more than 10,000 euros per month, according to the study Impact of covid-19 on the hospitality sector, from Makro. Distributors, farmers, ranchers … There are many actors involved in the chain. “All with the same level of uncertainty”, sentence Ángel León.

The naked experience, no frills

It is one of the predictions about the new scenario that Fernando Bayón, philosopher and director of the Leisure Institute of the University of Deusto, is encouraged to make: “Our culture of leisure has a social and very ostensible component. It is something that is shared, it becomes visible … We lived under the experiential paradigm. And we were able to define the gesture of opening a can of beans as an experience from around the world in a balloon. Furthermore, if you did not transfer it, it was not worth it. I believe that this behavior had conditioned growth Unsustainable, culturally and socially. It is the paradigm of the ostensible in the face of responsible consumption. We are more concerned with what they think than the enjoyment itself. Perhaps now we will be able to put enjoyment at the very center. “

To do this, Bayón proposes to give a chance to quiet places, where it is possible to converse (the noisy ones will remain in quarantine for a time), “and break that southern cliché that if we don’t squeeze, we don’t enjoy.” Although the philosopher does not believe that we will come out of this being infinitely better, he does contemplate the possibility of the birth of a more reflective attitude in the client, which leads us to value good room service, support the neighborhood bar (” where are the networks that are saving us today “) and reject the culture of waste,” now that we have seen the immense precariousness in which it was sustained. ” We will be, at least, a little more fair. Also with ourselves: “We will prioritize health over immediate joy,” Bayón points out. And he asks restaurants to learn: “That word that in the world of wine is defined as terroir and it is basically a form of ethics. Why care if we can give value to the local? Why franchise when I have not yet established what I have? Let’s consolidate the team, the resources and the processes to be credible in the eyes of the new public. Let us seek honesty and flee from imposture. Let’s say no to that ostentatious kitchen where even a grandmother’s meatball has to dress up to be on Instagram. Restaurants have been left naked in this crisis, although it hurts a lot to say at a time when so many are going to close, “he reflects.

Ángel León abounds in the power of teaching: “The union had lost perspective, inflating the figure of the chef. My father is a doctor, and he has dedicated his entire life to curing leukemia. A super avant-garde guy: he did the first transplant in Andalusia. And it never appeared in any piece of newspaper. I used to tell him: ‘Everyone knows the chef del Mar. And you… How unfair things are!’ Now the toilets are taking the place they deserve. I hope we don’t forget it. “As a businessman, he has strength left.” We had ridden a madness that lived for people to take a plane to come and see us. We will have to reinvent ourselves. “

What happens from now on in bars and restaurants will have an effect on citizens, as Bayón recalls: “They are the great laboratory of Spanish society, where our social health is measured. Because the way of living leisure has an important scope It is not the opposite of work, as you think, but marks the rest of our lives, such as the ability to perform creative tasks. ” That is why he considers the new values ​​that emerge in these spaces so important, such as that of shared responsibility. “It was a shame that civic awareness was considered something European and boring. Yes, the gauges are going to stop being a mere ornament …”.

Innovation will save us

“It has been doing it for two million years. Why wouldn’t it work now?”, Ferran Adrià reflects from his confinement in Barcelona, ​​where he works on his project Sapiens (a revolutionary study methodology): “There will be seven or eight very tough months, in which some companies will be able to endure and others will not. And this will depend exclusively on their economy. ” Perhaps we will come out of this being better managers … “50% of small and micro-enterprises did not last more than five years before the pandemic.” It augurs that there will not be a dominant gastronomy. And it encourages those who can to consume, consume and consume as soon as those at the top give the starting gun. “Quoting Teresa Perales [nadadora paralímpica], each one is responsible for creating their own spiral of optimism. And it’s true. I get up every day, I put on two or three motivating songs and I say to myself: Come on, palante! “. He asks his colleagues for adaptability.” We are a suffering union. We will get out of this. “

And when they do, what culinary treat will they indulge in? We asked 29 professionals in the restaurant sector what is the first thing they will eat or drink outside when circumstances allow. Prawns, meat, paella … In that, we have not changed. All the answers, in the May issue of BuenaVida, free in this link.

