Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado announced on July 29 that she had the records proving the electoral victory of candidate Edmundo González Urrutia: “We can now prove the truth. After 24 hours of uninterrupted work, our colleagues have confirmed that the electoral victory has been confirmed.omanditos “They have done an exceptional job. And while the regime slept very worried, we did not sleep because we were very busy,” Machado explained at a press conference with González Urrutia. It was just after the announcement of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which with 80% of the votes counted declared Nicolás Maduro the winner with 51.20%. “At this moment I am excited to tell you that we have 73.20% of the votes,” the opposition leader countered.

The collection of the minutes, which gives González a victory by 37 points, was done through groups known as commanders, electoral oversight structures coordinated by the Gran Alianza Nacional (GANA), a citizen platform linked to the opposition coalition launched in January. Machado announced that the digitalization of the minutes would be made available to anyone with an identity card registered with the CNE, through a Web page. At the press conference, Machado explained that the records “are verified, inspected, totaled, scanned, digitized and placed on a robust website.”

The opposition turned to citizen organizing to ensure a transparent process amid crucial elections marked by the disqualification and persecution of anti-regime actors. Teams were formed across the country to mobilize voters, defend the vote and question the country’s electoral authorities, who have continually placed obstacles in the way of the opposition for more than 20 years. The last time the CNE published online minutes was in the 2015 parliamentary elections, the first and most significant victory for the opposition since the 2007 constitutional referendum.

The work of the comanditos “It was vital,” explains one of the coordinators in Caracas of the Great National Alliance, who asks to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals. “We managed to set up a super structure throughout the country, with more than 60,000 people.”omanditoseach of them made up of a minimum of ten people with specific functions,” he explains by telephone. “This organization, together with political parties and civil society organizations, was the one that allowed us to take the minutes, in some cases without anyone noticing, under total anonymity and in a context of much violence and persecution,” he adds.

The Comanditos are part of the electoral operational team 600kthe so-called “electoral integrity plan” designed for this campaign. This involved the organization of 600,000 people throughout the national territory, with teams formed to defend the vote. The strategy was announced on January 21 by Henry Álviarez and Dignora Hernández. The Maduro regime arrested them two months later. The coordinator of the Grand Alliance affirms that the goal of the elections was to protect the integrity of the electoral system.omanditos was to guarantee access to the records: “It was something we had to hide for a long time, while we focused on voter advocacy training, building community fabric, and registration logistics.”

Comadres, coaches and captains

To register, all you had to do was find between 5 and 20 people and fill out a Google form for the command or campaign team with their names, ID and address. Each cOmandito It would be organized through a horizontal hierarchy and made up of the comadres, coaches, managers, captains, witnesses, radars, substitutes and observers. “Many teams even developed a secret physical language to communicate with each other through private signs,” says the coordinator from Caracas.

On election day, Arnellys served as captain of a cOmandito in the Sucre parish, east of the city. Their job was to ensure that voters went to the polls knowing how to vote and to attend to the needs of witnesses and other members of the comandito. “It was a titanic job. In some cases it was more difficult to obtain the records and there were people who even reported threats from Plan República officials.” [el dispositivo de seguridad del Gobierno] so that they would not be taken away, even though it is the right of witnesses to obtain a copy of the minutes,” he explains by telephone from an unknown location.

“We confronted the CNE and the Plan República to demand our results. We knew that they were not going to want to deliver the real results and also that our work was a potential danger for everyone. What struck me most about my polling station was the number of young people voting for the first time and hoping for a change. They know that with Maduro in power they will have to leave the country,” he says.

Lissette González, coordinator of monitoring, research and media for the NGO Provea, says that only one case of detention of a polling station witness has been confirmed, which occurred in Trujillo, a state in western Venezuela. Gonzalo Himiob, a lawyer for the NGO Foro Penal, says that his organization has not recorded such cases.

You have to stay

Mauricio arrived at his polling station at five in the morning on July 28. In the previous weeks he had tried to convince ten people to register at a polling station.Omanditobut he failed to reach the required number. While standing in line at his polling station in San Martín, he made the decision to stay until the end of the day. “We ended up being a group of fifty people who defended the vote until midnight. We were not previously organized and we did not know each other, but we were not there just to vote, we wanted to do everything possible to defend that vote,” he says. Mauricio ended up being a key piece in documenting and making public the three minutes and their respective QR codes, which prove the validity of the minutes along with the hash and the signature of the members of the table.

“At my center there were many irregularities: the polling stations did not open on time, nor did they follow the proper protocol when a machine is damaged for more than 90 minutes. They made us understand that if we protested for our rights there would be reprisals and they tried to intimidate us with the police. The most serious thing was that they did not let us document the process after the polling stations closed, which by law is open to the public,” says Mauricio, who tried to photograph one of the records, but an officer from Plan República forced him to delete the image.

The next day, one of the witnesses at the polling station, the only ones legally allowed to take a copy of the minutes, contacted Mauricio to show him the documents and let him photograph them. “I never knew if he asked me that because he was afraid of not being able to go and deliver the minutes to the indicated place or if he just wanted me to be part of that moment: to show evidence that, at least in our center, we had won,” he says. The next day, María Corina Machado announced that they had collected evidence of the minutes in the 24 states of the country. Machado stated on July 30 that the opposition had obtained 84% of the minutes. “We didn’t just win, we swept the board,” she said at a multitudinous meeting in Los Palos Grandes. These minutes show that González Urrutia won the elections with 67%.

Wendy Racines, a documentary filmmaker who recorded the defense of the vote at a polling station in Caricuao, a working-class area southeast of Caracas, explains that “the networks of the comanditos go beyond the same c“homandito”“The whole community helped in any way they could, not just by directly advocating for the vote: some people helped with refreshments, the butcher donated three kilos of ham, a lady helped with transporting elderly people, others came by with coffee,” she says.

The coordinator of the Gran Alianza proposed electoral training that included the entire community. “We coordinated the training processes with the Súmate team and a group of lawyers, journalists and defenders,” he says. Training workshops, Zoom talks, flyers and newsletters were held. “We focused on electoral legislation, the roles of the board members, the patterns of irregularities and González Urrutia’s Government plan,” he says.

Technology by the people for the people

Once the minutes were collected, GANA made them public on an easily accessible website. The page, Published just 24 hours after the elections, it is designed as an MVP (Minimum Viable Product), a web development that puts a page online in a short time. Cybersecurity experts assure that the programming is simple and takes only a few hours. It does not contain much information, which helps maintain anonymity. Journalist Fran Monroy says that what is most striking about this website is “its enormous capacity to guarantee the security of evidence despite having received many attacks since its publication.”

The website has a simple interface where the user enters their ID number and can view the minutes of their voting center, regardless of whether they voted or not. Each minutes contains a unique QR code that allows the verification of the cryptographic signature of the minutes.

The same is true of the images of the minutes that have been uploaded to the website: they are free of metadata, information that the photos contain by default and that, if not deleted, can provide data such as location or data about the author. Although the website keeps statistics on users, it is not possible to track the data since it does not provide personal data. “I am more concerned that they will force providers to provide information about users who connected and their IDs,” said a digital environment expert from the State of Zulia, who asked to remain anonymous.

A second web page The second website, which is more complex than the first, is also available for review at any polling station, offering information on the minutes by city or state, as well as general statistics and the number of minutes digitized at each polling station. An anonymous source claims that the second website, which is more complex than the first, can also be developed in one day by a team of programmers.

Citizens have been part of the process from day one, even from their own corners. Web developers not involved with the project or the commanders have begun building their own backup sites to ensure that, should the official pages experience problems or be taken down, information remains clear and accessible. María Corina Machado paid tribute at Saturday’s marches: “It’s to celebrate the work of the commanders”.

