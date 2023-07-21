The authorities of El Salvador detained More than 60 Colombian citizens since 2022 accused of allegedly belonging to criminal organizations dedicated to illegal money loans, according to the Colombian Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“From March 2022 to date, the Consular Section has learned of a total of 63 arrests of compatriots investigated for this cause,” according to official information released by the Salvadoran authorities.

The illegal money loans were carried out in the “drop by drop” modality, a technique in which if the money is not returned in the estimated time,

the percentage of the loan is increasing.

In Colombia, this method is widely used and carries with it other crimes such as threats. The detainees, accused of defrauding thousands of citizens of the country, offered credits that were not registered with the Superintendence of the Financial System of the country, an entity that regulates this type of procedure.

The clock is ticking, all the fake “tourists”, members of this extortion and money laundering structure, take advantage and get out of our country quickly. Afterwards, we will not hear lamentations. pic.twitter.com/6OhSp1dnHR — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 20, 2023

The Consular Section in El Salvador has already visited Colombians in detention centers on several occasions, including the visit to the San Salvador Centro Police Delegation this Wednesday in which assistance was provided to 28 Colombians.

The purpose of these visits is to learn about the legal situation and provide guidance to the detainees and their families to ensure that they have a “public defender.”

The Colombian Embassy and its Consular Section highlighted the good communication that existed at all times with the Salvadoran authorities, who informed of the legal situation of Colombian citizens in El Salvador.

After these arrests, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, spoke, inviting Colombians to go to the country, where “they will have legal security, political stability and physical security”, but at the same time rejected the criminals, since “it is better that they do not come because our prisons are waiting for them”.

