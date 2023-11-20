Next Tuesday, November 21, the Colombia selection You will have one of the biggest challenges in your path in the qualifying phase to the 2026 World Cup in North America: they will face the Paraguay team as a visitor. How has the ‘Tricolor’ fared in its matches in the city of Asunción?

(You can read: This is how date 6 of the tie will be played: schedules and where to watch on TV)

The challenge is even bigger because the national team seeks to add to stay at the top of the Positions table of the playoffs. Colombia is third with 9 points, after Argentina and Uruguay.

In addition, those led by Argentine Néstor Lorenzo will test their undefeated record, being the only team that has not lost a single game.

How has Colombia fared in Paraguay?

The Colombian team has faced its counterpart from Paraguay in qualifying, Copa América and friendly matches on 21 occasions. The balance of the national team in its matches in Asunción is even. Of those 21 games, 9 have been won by Paraguay, 9 by Colombia and 3 drawn.

(We recommend: Ana María Guzmán, strength: the National Team player underwent surgery after a serious injury)

Specifically in qualifying rounds, Guaraníes and coffee growers have faced each other in Asunción on 13 occasions. The results are also even in this instance: Paraguay has won 5 games, Colombia has won 5 and 3 games have ended in draws.

The balance in the matches in America Cup It is more favorable for Paraguayans. In Asunción they have faced each other on four occasions, of which 3 have been victories for the albirroja and a triumph for the ‘tricolor’. There have been no ties.

Finally, in friendlies, Paraguayans and Colombians have played four times in Asunción. Three victories have been for the locals and one for the visitors.

FERNANDO UMAÑA MEJÍA

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Read more news in EL TIEMPO