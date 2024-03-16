J.unior from Barranquilla left behind the bad moment and the five days without winning and this Friday achieved its second victory in a row, this time, 3-1 against Jaguares, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium.

The Colombian champion reached 21 points in the 2024-I League standings and remains attached to the top lot, led by Deportivo Pereira and La Equidad with 23 points.

The team led by Leonel Álvarez will host Águilas Doradas on Sunday in the last game of matchday 12, while Alexis García's team will be visitors this Saturday, against Atlético Bucaramanga.

Comfortable victory for Junior against Jaguares

In Barranquilla, a serious error by goalkeeper John Figueroa allowed Junior to take the lead in the 7th minute, with a goal from Déiber Caicedo. Then, at 60, a great play with many touches allowed Carlos Bacca to score 2-0.

Jaguares scored in the 71st minute, on a free kick by Leonardo Escorcia that went under goalkeeper Santiago Mele, but then Junior increased the advantage in the replacement, with a goal from Yimmi Chará.

Gabriel Fuentes figures against Jaguares Photo:SofaScore Share

In Valledupar, Alianza and Pasto tied 1-1. The local team took the lead after 4 minutes, with a score by Andrés Rentería, and Argentine Diego Chávez tied the game at 25 minutes.

Results of date 12 of the League

Alliance 1-1 Pasto

Junior 3-1 Jaguars

The rest of the date

Saturday

Santa Fe vs. Tolima (2 pm)

Bucaramanga vs. Equity (4:10 pm)

Boyacá Chicó vs. National (6:20 pm)

Medellin vs. Once Caldas (8:30 pm)

Sunday

Envigado vs. Millionaires (2 pm)

Cali vs. Patriots (4:10 p.m.)

Strength vs. America (6:20 p.m.)

Pereira vs. Golden Eagles (8:30 pm)

League standings

